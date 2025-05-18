Nestled Between Cacti And Cotton Fields Is An Arizona Desert Town With Vintage Vibes And Historic Charm

Sometimes, taking the scenic route can lead to exciting discoveries. Driving from Phoenix to Tucson, you might be tempted by the mountain peak looming on one side of the I-10. Swing by, and you'll discover one of Arizona's most famously difficult hiking trails with renowned views. Or, if you crave more for a stroll than a hike, take a detour to a secret city with one of Arizona's best main streets. For a truly unusual hidden gem, however, take the alternative Arizona State Road 79, an older highway that runs parallel to the I-10.

On this highway, the curious town of Florence, Arizona, is a surprisingly well-preserved corner of the American Southwest. Not many visitors come through, perhaps dissuaded by the state's prison system, whose practices are impossible to ignore. Nonetheless, Florence has a history and heritage preserved through its architecture, with more than 140 historic buildings. It also has an unusual Greek Orthodox Monastery and a winery. Florence hosts two classic events: The Country Thunder Music Festival and the Junior Parada Rodeo, proving there's more to the quaint town than first meets the eye.

Florence is one of Arizona's oldest towns and comprises a population of about 27,000. It is about an hour's drive southeast of downtown Phoenix and an hour's drive northeast of Tucson. The historical town makes for an unusual and intriguing stopover midway between these two cities.