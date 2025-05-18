Nestled Between Cacti And Cotton Fields Is An Arizona Desert Town With Vintage Vibes And Historic Charm
Sometimes, taking the scenic route can lead to exciting discoveries. Driving from Phoenix to Tucson, you might be tempted by the mountain peak looming on one side of the I-10. Swing by, and you'll discover one of Arizona's most famously difficult hiking trails with renowned views. Or, if you crave more for a stroll than a hike, take a detour to a secret city with one of Arizona's best main streets. For a truly unusual hidden gem, however, take the alternative Arizona State Road 79, an older highway that runs parallel to the I-10.
On this highway, the curious town of Florence, Arizona, is a surprisingly well-preserved corner of the American Southwest. Not many visitors come through, perhaps dissuaded by the state's prison system, whose practices are impossible to ignore. Nonetheless, Florence has a history and heritage preserved through its architecture, with more than 140 historic buildings. It also has an unusual Greek Orthodox Monastery and a winery. Florence hosts two classic events: The Country Thunder Music Festival and the Junior Parada Rodeo, proving there's more to the quaint town than first meets the eye.
Florence is one of Arizona's oldest towns and comprises a population of about 27,000. It is about an hour's drive southeast of downtown Phoenix and an hour's drive northeast of Tucson. The historical town makes for an unusual and intriguing stopover midway between these two cities.
Historic sights and museums in Florence
A good place to begin a tour of Florence is the McFarland State Historic Park and its Pinal County Courthouse, built in 1878. Like many Western frontier towns, it served as the sheriff's office, the courtroom, the judge's chambers, and the town jail. It was also a hospital at one point and the town's social center, hosting a public dance every week. Drop by the Visitor Center to borrow an audio guide for a 1.4-mile walking tour around Florence's historic district, including preserved adobe architecture. The gift shop here also sells items made by local artists and inmates at the state prison.
The nearby Pinal County Historical Museum has several exhibits dedicated to preserving Florence's heritage, from the native Hohokam era to the frontier times. It also includes a World War II exhibit about the prisoners of war that were housed here. "Even if you aren't from the area, you'll find so many of the exhibits filled with interesting artifacts and antiques," a former visitor wrote on Tripadvisor. "From wedding gowns and their stories to farm tools and ropes used to hang local criminals (plus their pictures), it [is] easy to occupy your time here and learn about history. It's truly a hidden gem," they continued.
For Country Western music fans, Florence is best known for hosting Country Thunder, the biennial music festival that draws tens of thousands of fans. In November, the Junior Parada Rodeo, billed as the "Cowboy Cradle of the Great Southwest," showcases young rodeo contestants of all ages.
Unusual sights and places to eat in Florence
Florence was once known as "The Garden City" for its luxuriant grass lawns and cottonwood trees. It boomed as an agricultural hub growing cotton and a frontier town mining copper. That tradition continues today with Florence Copper, the world's only in-situ copper mine, using new technology to mine the ore below the surface while growing cotton above. Interested visitors can drop by the public information center to find out more.
Perhaps most surprising are the gardens and church of St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Monastery, Florence's top attraction on Tripadvisor. "We basically had the place all to ourselves. The staff is very friendly and helpful, and made us feel welcomed. There are restriction on attire, so consult the website for requirements ... Admission and parking are free, and animals are not allowed. The chapels are gorgeous and the gardens are very serene. We spent 2 hours in there and it was more than enough. We highly recommend it ..." a past visitor wrote on Tripadvisor.
Indulge in local wine at The Windmill Winery, which uses Florence's Barbera grape grown in the vineyards outside of town. For classic Sonoran-style Mexican food, LB Cantina is a popular pick with locals. The Florence Fudge Shop and Cafe is also a favorite for those with a sweet tooth. Once you've had your fill, keep driving along Arizona State Highway 79; you'll arrive at Oracle, the quirky mountain town in Arizona with art and Western beauty.