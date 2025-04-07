Situated Between Phoenix And Tucson Is One Of Arizona's Most Famously Difficult Trails With Renowned Views

The rugged states of the American West all have their own challenging, technical hiking trails, but Arizona often takes this to a whole new level. While the Grand Canyon State generally lacks the snow-capped mountains of Colorado or the immense forests of California, it makes up for it with an iridescent desert landscape and many of America's most spectacular natural wonders. Both the North and South Rims of Arizona's iconic Grand Canyon are scenic hiking destinations, while cities like Sedona are surrounded by one-of-a-kind national forest sites that look like they come from another planet.

However, one of Arizona's most storied trails is not in a national park site at all. Rather, it lies within a state park situated between Arizona's two largest cities. Though the Hunter Trail at Picacho Peak State Park is not the state's longest or highest-elevation hike, its complex challenges and dazzling desert scenery make it the perfect representative of why Arizona is on many people's hiking bucket lists.

On paper, the Hunter Trail looks fairly accessible. After all, the trail is relatively short and sits just off an interstate highway. But don't let this fool you; the Hunter Trail is not for the faint of heart. The trail may lack length and elevation gain but has plenty of difficult terrain, steep climbs, and potentially dangerous desert conditions. But for experienced and prepared hikers who want to test their mettle, Picacho Peak's Hunter Trail is an essential stop on any Arizona hiking tour. And if you can meet the trail's many challenges, you'll be rewarded with awe-inspiring views that match any in Arizona.