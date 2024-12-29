Situated Between Tucson And Phoenix Is A Secret City With One Of Arizona's Best Main Streets
Visitors will find that Arizona is more than its great outdoors that feature frequently photographed natural wonders. Its cities are full of undiscovered and underrated spots as well, like a unique underground canyon dining spot inside a grotto and even some of the best main streets anywhere in the country. And there might not be a better example of this than Casa Grande.
Located about an hour away from both Tucson and Phoenix, at the crossroads of I-8 and I-10, you'll find a charming main street lined with more than 35 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. Eclectic local stores, from western wear shops to used bookstores, boast exteriors decorated with murals and colorful alleyways decked out with vintage signs.
Casa Grande's main drag is also home to a variety of events for locals and visitors that are held annually, including vintage and custom car shows, street fairs, live concerts, and farmers markets that showcase local produce and crafts. Another not-to-be-missed attraction is the enchanting park filled with historical vintage signs, which come alive with vibrant colors and buzzing neon lights as night falls.
Explore Casa Grande's local flavors and cultures
Stroll along the charming streets, popping into boutique shops that offer unique treasures, from timeless antiques to contemporary crafts. Once you've worked up an appetite, treat yourself to a meal at one of the many inviting local eateries, where you can savor everything from bold Southwestern flavors to comforting classic American dishes. For a culinary adventure, head to the Casa Collective, a newly opened venue that satisfies multiple palates at once. This vibrant spot features a rotating selection of food trucks serving diverse cuisines, including authentic Thai dishes, Puerto Rican favorites, and creative Asian-fusion meals.
Just steps away from the food trucks, you'll find more historic buildings that house museums. The Museum of Casa Grande invites visitors to explore its captivating exhibits, which delve into the area's rich and diverse heritage, making it a must-see destination for history buffs. Art lovers will enjoy a visit to the Casa Grande Art Museum, which is set in a beautifully preserved building and showcases rotating exhibits by local and regional artists. Art enthusiasts should also add another small city that's found in the southern part of the state to their itinerary and explore one of Arizona's oldest towns that has a unique, thriving art scene.
Wander through Casa Grande's glowing Americana history
At dusk, follow the bright lights and head to the Casa Grande Neon Sign Park, a dazzling display of history and art that brings the town's past to life. The outdoor museum displays more than a dozen glowing vintage signs from local shops and stores. As you wander through the park, you'll be captivated by the glowing lights that once lit up the streets and businesses of Casa Grande.
The park's creation is a shining example of a true community effort. With the use of grants, city funds, and donations, local historians, preservationists, and volunteers worked together to salvage and replicate these iconic pieces of Americana. Now, neon lights, like retro mid-century motel vacancy signs complete with a bellhop, illuminate the night sky, creating a nostalgic atmosphere.
Plaques accompany each sign, offering insights into their origins and significance, making the park both visually stunning and educational. Located just a short stroll from the main street, the park is best visited at night for the full neon experience, and admission is free, making it a perfect evening outing on your Casa Grande visit. For other offbeat attractions, continue south for another quirky small Arizona town with a thriving art community.