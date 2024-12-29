Situated Between Tucson And Phoenix Is A Secret City With One Of Arizona's Best Main Streets

Visitors will find that Arizona is more than its great outdoors that feature frequently photographed natural wonders. Its cities are full of undiscovered and underrated spots as well, like a unique underground canyon dining spot inside a grotto and even some of the best main streets anywhere in the country. And there might not be a better example of this than Casa Grande.

Located about an hour away from both Tucson and Phoenix, at the crossroads of I-8 and I-10, you'll find a charming main street lined with more than 35 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. Eclectic local stores, from western wear shops to used bookstores, boast exteriors decorated with murals and colorful alleyways decked out with vintage signs.

Casa Grande's main drag is also home to a variety of events for locals and visitors that are held annually, including vintage and custom car shows, street fairs, live concerts, and farmers markets that showcase local produce and crafts. Another not-to-be-missed attraction is the enchanting park filled with historical vintage signs, which come alive with vibrant colors and buzzing neon lights as night falls.