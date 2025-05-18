Pennsylvania's Underrated Riverfront City Offers Quirky Shops, Mountain Views, And Vintage Theaters

In years past, Wilkes-Barre was home to several grand movie houses, including the Capitol Theatre and the Comerford Theater, both of which showcased Hollywood's golden age. While these theaters are no longer operational, their facades and architectural remnants still whisper of an era when movie-going was an elegant affair.

Today, the city's functioning theaters now host concerts and Broadway shows as well as independent films, such as at The F.M Kirby Center for the Performing Arts. Originally opened as a grand movie palace in 1938 and housed in a beautiful restored Art Deco theater, this is one of Wilkes-Barre's most important cultural offerings. Another must see is the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, one of the oldest operating community theaters in the country. Here you can catch a classic film or a local production to truly understand the cultural soul of this historic city.

What's more, nature lovers will find plenty to do in and around Wilkes-Barre. Take a walk along the River Common, a scenic park that stretches along the Susquehanna River, offering stunning views of the surrounding mountains. Whether you're seeking quirky shopping experiences, historic theaters, or breathtaking mountain vistas, Wilkes-Barre invites you to explore an underrated side of Pennsylvania that's rich in character, culture, and shopping.