Pennsylvania's Underrated Riverfront City Offers Quirky Shops, Mountain Views, And Vintage Theaters
Pennsylvania is home to some of America's most underrated cities, including Philadelphia which is known for having some of the best cuisine in America, and the iconic industrial railway town of Pittsburgh, with its stark landscapes and engineering history. But tucked away in the northeastern corner of the state is Wilkes-Barre, a city in the Wyoming Valley on the banks of the Susquehanna River, that boasts a charming blend of quirky shops, breathtaking mountain views, and vintage theaters that transport visitors back in time.
Founded in 1769, Wilkes-Barre has a mining history. Originally a booming coal town, the city has reinvented itself while preserving its historical charm. Its downtown boasts original architecture and Beaux Arts structures such as the Luzerne County Courthouse, as well as plenty of stunning vintage theaters. With an array of unique boutiques and shops, a trip to Wilkes-Barre will please the shopaholic, architecture nerd, and nostalgic history buff.
Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania's overlooked industrial gem
Getting to Wilkes-Barre is pretty easy from Philadelphia or New York. Traveling on the crossroads of Interstate 81 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the drive from Philadelphia is around two hours, and about half an hour more from New York. If you're coming from abroad, the nearest airport is Wilkes-Barre Scranton International, just a 20-minute drive from downtown. If you'd prefer the scenic route, you can drive along Route 309 to get some panoramic views of the Pocono Mountains.
For those who like boutiques and local products, Wilkes-Barre offers an array of off-kilter shops. At the Wyoming Valley Mall, you'll find well-known retailers, as well as locally-owned specialty stores full of craft goods and vintage treasures. AlleyCrafts is an eclectic shop with artisan jewelry, fun gifts, and handmade artisanal crafts. You'll find plenty of homeware and trinkets in this treasure trove. On South Main Street you'll find Cowboys in Paris, a cute vintage clothing store with an incredible selection from every era. Meanwhile, Plains Antiques and Home Furnishings is a must-visit second-hand store brimming with vintage furniture, mid-century gems, repurposed decor, and other one-of-a-kind antiques.
A rich cinematic history
In years past, Wilkes-Barre was home to several grand movie houses, including the Capitol Theatre and the Comerford Theater, both of which showcased Hollywood's golden age. While these theaters are no longer operational, their facades and architectural remnants still whisper of an era when movie-going was an elegant affair.
Today, the city's functioning theaters now host concerts and Broadway shows as well as independent films, such as at The F.M Kirby Center for the Performing Arts. Originally opened as a grand movie palace in 1938 and housed in a beautiful restored Art Deco theater, this is one of Wilkes-Barre's most important cultural offerings. Another must see is the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, one of the oldest operating community theaters in the country. Here you can catch a classic film or a local production to truly understand the cultural soul of this historic city.
What's more, nature lovers will find plenty to do in and around Wilkes-Barre. Take a walk along the River Common, a scenic park that stretches along the Susquehanna River, offering stunning views of the surrounding mountains. Whether you're seeking quirky shopping experiences, historic theaters, or breathtaking mountain vistas, Wilkes-Barre invites you to explore an underrated side of Pennsylvania that's rich in character, culture, and shopping.