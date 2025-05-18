Rick Steves Avoids This European Hotel Deal That Keeps You Away From Locals But Might Save Some Money

We're all looking to save money on our vacation. You may choose to travel after the tourist season is over, or purchase your plane tickets on a comparison website. You may also be tempted by a hotel deal that includes some in-house meals. In Europe, those are often called half-board or half-pension deals. However, despite the savings these deals may get you, travel pro Rick Steves cautions against them in many circumstances. He explains on his website, "Some hotels offer room rates that include dinner in their dining room ... a few places (often resorts) even require it, especially in peak season. While it might not be that expensive, it does limit when and where you eat. I prefer the freedom to explore and sample local restaurants or shop for picnics."

Local restaurants are a great way to get to know the place you're in. After all, you're there to explore a new country, rather than eating the same food in the same place every night. It's not that a meal in a hotel restaurant is a bad thing at all. The food may be great, and it's certainly convenient if you're tired after a full day of sightseeing. However, if it's part of each day's charge, you probably won't want to spend money to eat elsewhere. With all the wonderful local restaurants and cuisine to try out, it can really take away from your experience. Steves' suggestion about picnics is a great idea as well. Take a trip to the local grocery store, an unexpected must-visit travel spot in a new city, and pick up some sandwich fixings and some European snacks you've never tried before.