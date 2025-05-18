Rick Steves Avoids This European Hotel Deal That Keeps You Away From Locals But Might Save Some Money
We're all looking to save money on our vacation. You may choose to travel after the tourist season is over, or purchase your plane tickets on a comparison website. You may also be tempted by a hotel deal that includes some in-house meals. In Europe, those are often called half-board or half-pension deals. However, despite the savings these deals may get you, travel pro Rick Steves cautions against them in many circumstances. He explains on his website, "Some hotels offer room rates that include dinner in their dining room ... a few places (often resorts) even require it, especially in peak season. While it might not be that expensive, it does limit when and where you eat. I prefer the freedom to explore and sample local restaurants or shop for picnics."
Local restaurants are a great way to get to know the place you're in. After all, you're there to explore a new country, rather than eating the same food in the same place every night. It's not that a meal in a hotel restaurant is a bad thing at all. The food may be great, and it's certainly convenient if you're tired after a full day of sightseeing. However, if it's part of each day's charge, you probably won't want to spend money to eat elsewhere. With all the wonderful local restaurants and cuisine to try out, it can really take away from your experience. Steves' suggestion about picnics is a great idea as well. Take a trip to the local grocery store, an unexpected must-visit travel spot in a new city, and pick up some sandwich fixings and some European snacks you've never tried before.
Some upsides to half-pension deals, and other Rick Steves tips for saving money
All of that said, Steves tells us that, if a half-pension deal is a requirement of the place you're staying, and the amount of money is less than the meal would cost elsewhere, it may be worth it to you. It can also be convenient if you're in a small village where it's hard to find a restaurant. Another reason it could be a good option is if you tend to drink alcohol with dinner and don't want to pay for a taxi or public transportation to get back. In that case, grab lunch locally and imbibe freely at your hotel in the evening.
However, if you're trying to save money on a hotel, there are a few other things Steves suggests you do instead of half-pension deals. You can look into places that have bathrooms down the hall. If it says, "private bathroom," he explains, it's not inside your room, but it's only for you and anyone staying with you. He also suggests asking if you can save money by opting out of included breakfasts. If you don't usually eat in the morning, or you want to try that cute nearby bakery your friends told you about, it might be worth skipping that. (However, in the U.K., you may want to opt in and enjoy an amazing fry-up as part of the British experience.) You can also look into smaller hotels. Steves explains that larger ones pay higher taxes, and that may be reflected in the price. Skipping the comparison website and calling the hotel directly can save money (Steves' go-to strategy for cheaper accommodation in Europe), especially if you offer to pay cash.