Escape The Bay Area Fog At California's Castle-Turned-Hotel With Restaurants, A Spa, And A Pool Club

About 25 minutes from the Oakland International Airport, one of America's least crowded airports, is the Claremont Resort & Club. This magnificent historic hotel is on the edge of Oakland and Berkeley, an energetic college city. So that can mean when it's foggy and cool down in San Francisco, it's still sunny up at the resort, making it the perfect getaway. Along with great views over the city, it has easy access to fantastic recreation and some delightful dining.

The resort has a deep history. The site was first a private manor-style home built near the turn of the century by Bill Thornburg with gold rush money. The house was lost in a fire in 1901, and construction started on the grand hotel in 1905, but the San Francisco earthquake of 1906 brought things to a halt. The Tudor Revival-style hotel finally opened in 1915. In the 1930s, the entire place was painted white, and it became known as the "White Castle on the Hill." Architect Frank Lloyd Wright called it "one of the few hotels in the world with warmth, character and charm," according to Manteca Bulletin.

Part of "Mrs. Doubtfire" was filmed here; the Claremont pool was where Robin Williams' character threw a lime at Pierce Brosnan in a "run-by fruiting." Famous people have performed here over the years, including Louis Armstrong and Tommy Dorsey. And celebrities such as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (when they were still married), Michelle Obama, and Joe Biden have all stayed here. Some guests have reportedly never left. It has the reputation of being one of the haunted hotels in the U.S. to stay in, if you dare. One ghost is said to be Thornburg's wife.