Ohio's Charming Lake Village Outside Of Columbus Is A Serene Summer Vacation Spot With Islands And Beaches
There's so much to do in Ohio. While major cities like Cleveland and Columbus often get the spotlight, there are other cities like the scenic and historic Canal Winchester that offer a great time for any visitor. Also not to be forgotten is Buckeye Lake, a lake village located about 30 miles driving distance from Columbus and about 100 miles from Dayton. Not only does Buckeye Lake match the namesake of the official state tree of Ohio, but "Buckeye" is the colloquial term used to describe people from Ohio as well.
And it's not only the local Buckeyes who should flock to Buckeye Lake. Out-of-towners will find the village is the perfect summer escape for anyone looking to leave the bustle behind and explore a vacation spot that has everything from serene beaches, islands, and active outdoor opportunities like fishing and kayaking.
If you're planning to fly to Buckeye Lake, then your best bet is to take a flight going into John Glenn Columbus International Airport, which is about 30 miles away from Buckeye Lake by car. If you're driving to Buckeye Lake, then traveling via Interstate 70 is a good choice as it's near the location. It's also worth noting that State Routes 79 and 360 go through Buckeye Village.
Buckeye Lake area's beaches, islands, and golf courses
If you're in Buckeye Lake, you'll want to head to the beach. While Ohio beaches may not be discussed as often as other coastal beaches in the U.S., Buckeye Lake has some great options for swimming, as Fairfield Beach is located on the south shore and Crystal Beach is on the North Shore. Both beaches are open from Memorial Day until Labor Day, and swimming is only allowed during the daytime. If you don't want to go in the water but stay above it, you can rent a boat or kayak. Or you can take a boat tour, which offers customers a variety of options to learn more about Buckeye Lake. These include a dam tour, a sunset cruise, or a full lake tour, to name a few.
For those wanting to stay out of the water altogether, there are bikes available for rent, or you can bring your own to travel on the Licking County Trail system. This trail network offers 40 miles of trails, perfect for a scenic walking or bike tour. There is also a plethora of options for avid golfers near Buckeye Lake, including Coyote Run Golf Course, Dension Golf Club, Evans Park Disc Golf, Harbor Hills Country Club, and Mastodon Golf Club, all of which are within 20 minutes driving distance to one another.
Any visitor should also know that there are 21 islands in Buckeye Lake. These islands include Round Island, a private island (where Wendy's founder, Dave Thomas, once owned a home), as well as Journal Island and Liebs Island. Also worth mentioning is Cranberry Bog, which is the world's only floating bog. The island is home to rare ferns, carnivorous round-leafed sundew and pitcher plants, and cranberry plants.
What to eat in Buckeye Lake
Buckeye Lake, like much of Ohio's culinary offerings (such as the state's oldest market in Cincinnatti), has a wide range of food options including The Port Smokehouse on Township Road, which serves up meat delights from St. Louis ribs to smoked bratwurst and sides that include baked beans and a five-cheese mac and cheese. If you're craving some homemade tacos with a side of live music, then the Boat Yard at Buckeye Lake is a solid bet. Located on Northbank Road, the Boat Yard menu offers a range of homemade tacos like fish, chipotle lime chicken, portobello, and carnitas in addition to offering a wide range of delights like a Philly cheesesteak or a shrimp po' boy. All summer long, the restaurant showcases live music to set the mood as you dine by the water.
Another great food option is Pizza Cottage on Walnut Road, where you can find specialty pizzas like barbecue chicken pie, Buffalo chicken pie, or "the whole hog" if you're craving a meat pie that has provolone cheese, pepperoni, ham, bacon, and sausage. When you're done with your dinner, it'll be hard not to head to Weldon's Ice Cream, which offers flavors that can change seasonally, like zucchini to pumpkin pecan, as well as popular flavors like buckeye blitz and salty turtle.