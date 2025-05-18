Ohio's Charming Lake Village Outside Of Columbus Is A Serene Summer Vacation Spot With Islands And Beaches

There's so much to do in Ohio. While major cities like Cleveland and Columbus often get the spotlight, there are other cities like the scenic and historic Canal Winchester that offer a great time for any visitor. Also not to be forgotten is Buckeye Lake, a lake village located about 30 miles driving distance from Columbus and about 100 miles from Dayton. Not only does Buckeye Lake match the namesake of the official state tree of Ohio, but "Buckeye" is the colloquial term used to describe people from Ohio as well.

And it's not only the local Buckeyes who should flock to Buckeye Lake. Out-of-towners will find the village is the perfect summer escape for anyone looking to leave the bustle behind and explore a vacation spot that has everything from serene beaches, islands, and active outdoor opportunities like fishing and kayaking.

If you're planning to fly to Buckeye Lake, then your best bet is to take a flight going into John Glenn Columbus International Airport, which is about 30 miles away from Buckeye Lake by car. If you're driving to Buckeye Lake, then traveling via Interstate 70 is a good choice as it's near the location. It's also worth noting that State Routes 79 and 360 go through Buckeye Village.