Alabama's Hidden Gulf Coast Haven Offers Fresh Local Seafood Straight From The Boat And Rural Tranquility

Soft gulf breezes, tranquil waterways that seem to go on forever, and a haven for nature lovers welcome visitors to this coastal community, where time seems to have slowed down. Located along the southern shore of Mobile County, Heron Bay is about as far south as you can go in Alabama. To get to this quiet paradise, you can fly to Mobile, which is less than a 28-mile drive away. Other nearby cities with airports include Pensacola, Florida, or Biloxi, Mississippi.

As a part of Mobile County, numerous small inlets and islands surround Heron Bay, offering hidden gems for your exploration like Dauphin Island, just across the bridge or a delightful ferry-ride away. Enjoy the beach, an Audubon Bird Sanctuary, and the 19th century Fort Gaines. Nearby Daphne, also known as the "Jubilee City," is recognized for its breathtaking sunsets, diverse eco-systems, and a welcoming community. Learn more about Loxley, another small town near Mobile, Alabama, teeming with southern charm and small town vibes.