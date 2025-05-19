Hidden Between Silicon Valley And The Coast Is California's Shady Redwood Forest Of Trails And Ocean Views

Half Moon Bay is one of California's underrated beach towns, and not only because of its breathtaking scenery and epic beaches. The town lies at the foot of the Santa Cruz Mountains, which are home to epic redwoods in a vast forest. Purisima Creek Redwoods Preserve is a unique recreation location with both ocean views and towering trees.

Half Moon Bay is about 30 minutes from San Francisco International Airport, making it a convenient spot to explore the area from. Then, roughly a 20-minute drive from Half Moon Bay, Purisima Creek Redwoods Preserve beckons. The Preserve draws plenty of hikers, cyclists, and equestrian enthusiasts from all over. And, if you're looking for luxury accommodations nearby, the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay Resort has everything you can imagine, including a golf course — and the onsite restaurant Navio hosts a decadent weekend brunch. If you're visiting on a budget, consider staying in one of Half Moon Bay's many other accommodations; highlights include camping at Half Moon Bay State Beach, hostels like San Juan Island Hostel, and ample Airbnbs.

The history of the area of the Preserve is visible along the trails, as you can spot massive stumps of long-ago felled trees from logging along Purisima Creek Trail. Currently, the largest redwoods in the forest are only around 100 years old. For trees that can grow as old as 2,200 years and tower up to 38 stories high, as impressive as they appear, the redwoods here are relatively young and small. While the 20-foot diameter trees are no longer living, the still massive Purisima redwoods remain breathtaking today.