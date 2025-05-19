Hidden Between Silicon Valley And The Coast Is California's Shady Redwood Forest Of Trails And Ocean Views
Half Moon Bay is one of California's underrated beach towns, and not only because of its breathtaking scenery and epic beaches. The town lies at the foot of the Santa Cruz Mountains, which are home to epic redwoods in a vast forest. Purisima Creek Redwoods Preserve is a unique recreation location with both ocean views and towering trees.
Half Moon Bay is about 30 minutes from San Francisco International Airport, making it a convenient spot to explore the area from. Then, roughly a 20-minute drive from Half Moon Bay, Purisima Creek Redwoods Preserve beckons. The Preserve draws plenty of hikers, cyclists, and equestrian enthusiasts from all over. And, if you're looking for luxury accommodations nearby, the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay Resort has everything you can imagine, including a golf course — and the onsite restaurant Navio hosts a decadent weekend brunch. If you're visiting on a budget, consider staying in one of Half Moon Bay's many other accommodations; highlights include camping at Half Moon Bay State Beach, hostels like San Juan Island Hostel, and ample Airbnbs.
The history of the area of the Preserve is visible along the trails, as you can spot massive stumps of long-ago felled trees from logging along Purisima Creek Trail. Currently, the largest redwoods in the forest are only around 100 years old. For trees that can grow as old as 2,200 years and tower up to 38 stories high, as impressive as they appear, the redwoods here are relatively young and small. While the 20-foot diameter trees are no longer living, the still massive Purisima redwoods remain breathtaking today.
Exploring Purisima Creek Redwoods Preserve
While Purisima Creek Redwoods Preserve might feel hidden away, it's rather easy to get to from the laid back town of Half Moon Bay. Travelers will take Main Street to CA-92 East and CA-35 out of town. In about 20 minutes, you'll reach the North Ridge Parking Area at the Preserve. The North Ridge area may be the best for day trippers because of how many parking spaces it has (41) versus the Redwood Roadside Parking (11 spots) and Purisima Creek Road Parking (7 spots) areas.
Though their respective parking areas may leave a bit to be desired, Purisima Creek Trail and Redwood Trail are two of the most accessible at the Preserve. Purisima Creek Trail, an old logging road, has a low elevation gain and provides access to restrooms. Redwood Trail is short (only .25 miles) and has picnic areas and restrooms. Also accessible from the Purisima Creek Road Parking area is Grabtown Gulch Trail/Borden Hatch Mill Trail Loop, an almost five-mile loop that takes you to the most remote areas of the Preserve.
These aren't the only hikes in the Preserve, however; the highest-rated trail is the 6.5-mile-long Whittemore Gulch and Harkins Ridge Loop Trail. The trail can take around four hours to complete, but offers both valley and ridgeline views. Steep and possibly muddy conditions make this an exciting one, so come prepared with proper hiking shoes, plenty of water, and snacks for the trail. If even this hard-rated trail isn't enough redwood action for you, consider tackling one of Purisima Creek Redwoods Preserve's other trails: It's possible to hike a 16.5-mile loop with over 3,900 feet of elevation gain by linking the Purisima Creek, Craig Britton, Whittemore Gulch, and Borden Hatch Mill trails.
There's even more to do at Purisima Creek Redwoods Preserve
Though you might expect this hidden gem of a Preserve to be quiet and remote, that may not always be the case. Visitors report that the trails can become busy on weekends especially, with families enjoying the redwoods and picnic areas. However, it's not just the trails that encourage recreation; the Preserve hosts activities and events year-round.
From nature journaling events to berry-picking excursions and butterfly watching, guided activities invite visitors to spend more time at the Preserve and learn more about it. You can even participate in volunteer projects to help restore habitats, remove invasive species, observe local fauna like banana slugs, and enhance landscaping.
Exploring history is another draw at the Preserve. Traveling along the Purisima Creek Trail, you can see the sites of former sawmills. When the original old growth forest was being cut down, sawmills sprang up around what is now the Preserve. Many redwoods from the area were used to build San Francisco, so while it's sad to recognize the loss of so many redwood trees, it makes the new growth even more meaningful.