The Foothills Of New York's Adirondack Mountains Hide This Classic College Town Oozing Historic Charm
Imagine a vibrant town in the state of New York that couples beautiful architecture, quaint eateries, and scenic views without the endless hustle and bustle for which densely populated cities like New York City are known. Luckily, there's no need to simply imagine it because tucked away in the foothills of the beautiful Adirondack Mountains, Potsdam is happy not to call itself that place that never sleeps. In fact, it's hopeful that its picturesque scenery will lull you into a restful slumber after a busy day exploring everything on offer.
But make no mistake: The Adirondacks are also an outdoorsy traveler's dream, especially if he or she yearns for an adventure in the wilderness that puts their skills to the test. Home to two major universities and stretching its roots all the way back to 1806, Potsdam is an educational and cultural hub in its own right. As if that weren't enough, you couldn't possibly take advantage of all the restaurants and recreational activities available here in a single trip. Read on to discover why this hidden gem is one you won't want to pass up the next time you pay a visit to The Empire State.
Potsdam is a hotspot for history and learning
Sure, there is no shortage of beautiful but overlooked small towns in New York state, but Potsdam's historic charm undoubtedly puts it in a league of its own. For starters, Potsdam is known for its distinctive Potsdam Sandstone architecture. Wander around the campuses of SUNY Potsdam and Clarkson University and you'll marvel at a collection of handsome buildings made of this local reddish sandstone mined from nearby quarries. Thanks to these two fine institutions of learning, the town of fewer than 10,000 residents was named by The Washington Post as the seventh "collegiest college town" in America, joining the likes of sister New York towns like Geneseo, Alfred, and Hamilton. Plus, with an array of structures listed on the National Historic Register, this town gives the feeling of journeying into a past epoch.
Itching to learn more about Potsdam's rich history? The Potsdam Museum, itself an essay in sandstone construction, is open Tuesday through Saturday as of this writing and features a whole slew of interesting artifacts you don't want to miss. Still another sandstone structure that adds to the area's beauty and allure is Trinity Church. Built in 1835, one impressed Tripadvisor user attested: "After seeing the church on Tripadvisor, we added it as [a] place to visit. Glad we did, as not only did we get to see its historic architecture, but we were able to see the awesome artwork inside by attending a service."
Potsdam provides myriad dining and recreation options
No matter the time of year, the Adirondack Mountains offer a wealth of recreational opportunities. Brave the rapids in the spring, hike under a starry sky in the summer, fall in love with striking foliage in autumn, or hit the snowy slopes in the winter. The Raquette River, roughly 25 minutes from Potsdam by car, is ideal for canoeing, fishing, or simply communing with nature. If you want to venture farther afield, make the two-hour drive to check out an Adirondack recreation hub lauded as a thrilling year-round destination.
But all of those outdoor adventures are sure to make you work up an appetite. It's a good thing popular dining spots like Hoof and Horn, which has options for vegetarians and meat lovers alike, and Jake's on the Water, which boasts everything from mouth-watering truffle fries to succulent pizza, stand ready to tickle your taste buds. Food trucks, recreational activities, and live music converge at the Potsdam Summer Festival, where laser tag, fireworks, and even an ice cream social make for three days of family-friendly fun and entertainment.