This Adirondack Recreation Hub Is A Thrilling Year-Round Vacation Destination Nestled In Majestic Mountains

Thanks to its status as the largest state park outside of Alaska, Adirondack Park in upstate New York is a region where outdoor enthusiasts can come year-round to experience thousands of lakes, trails, and dramatic peaks. There are many towns throughout the Adirondacks to explore, but if you're looking for a place that is surrounded by majestic mountains and serves as an easy-to-find recreation hub, then you need to visit North Creek.

Technically part of the town of Johnsburg, North Creek established itself as a profitable hamlet during the 19th century thanks to a winning combination of logging, farming, tanning, and mining. Like most 1800s-era industrial hubs, North Creek changed gears during the 20th century to become the "recreation hub" of the town; this character still exists today. While the hamlet itself has a humble population of around 600, those numbers swell throughout the year when outdoor lovers of all stripes and abilities descend North Creek to explore and play.

Like virtually all villages in the Adirondacks, the best — sometimes only — way to access North Creek is to drive. At over four hours from New York City and an hour and a half from Albany, the capital and oldest city in the state, getting to North Creek is simple, but a commitment. On your drive up I-87, be sure to look out your window to catch a glimpse of Lake George, the dazzling "Queen of America's Lakes."