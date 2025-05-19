Just Outside Of Naples Is Italy's Underrated Storybook Town With Medieval Streets And World-Class Pizza

The little Centro Storico at the heart of Caiazzo is where you'll find much of the city's charms, but look up and you'll see the impressive Caiazzo Castle sitting atop a hill looming over the town, which is worth a visit for the views over the countryside. Head up towards the castle and you'll realise just how hilly little Caiazzo is, with its steep alleyways bending into little stairways and streets lined with palms. Stop at the wonderful little Piazza Porta Vetere, a popular spot for coffee, and grab a seat on a sunny terrace to listen in on the local gossip.

Architecturally speaking, Caiazzo is similar to others in the region, but you'll find, punctuating the charming houses adorned with ornate Juliet balconies, a small collection of churches and cathedrals to visit as you walk. A highlight is the Church and Convent of Saint Francis, with its ornate neoclassical yellow facade, a Gothic vaulted ceiling, and numerous religious iconographies and paintings.

While the food scene in Caiazzo is surprisingly good, the highlight is the star pizzeria, Pepe in Grani, whose chef, Franco Pepe, is recognisable to anyone who's seen Netflix's "Chef's Table: Pizza." The pizza here is delectable, with fresh ingredients painstakingly configured to balance the coveted balance of fats, carbs, etc., that are found in the much-coveted Mediterranean diet. Intriguingly, you can order a whole pizza, of course, but Pepe in Grani also offers a wonderful 12-course tasting menu filled with Napoli and Mediterranean flavours elevated in line with chef Pepe's vision. Bookings are recommended.