Colorado's Second-Highest Waterfall Hides In A Rocky Mountain Trail Offering Wildly Impressive Views
Steamboat Springs is a popular destination among winter athletes for its world-class skiing, but this epic ski town is also home to Colorado's second-highest waterfall, Fish Creek Falls. Steamboat Springs is just under a three-hour drive from Denver, or for those flying in, a three-hour and fifteen-minute drive from Denver International via I-70 to Silverthorne. From there, Steamboat Springs is a short trip north on Highways 9 and 40.
Fish Creek Falls is just over three miles northeast of downtown Steamboat Springs on Fish Creek Falls Road, giving visitors access to views of the towering 280-foot-high waterfall. A small $5 day-use fee is required, but the site offers an accessible paved parking lot and trail overlooking the falls. A short, unpaved trail is also available to the base of the falls.
Timing is everything when visiting Fish Creek Falls, as the snowmelt in the area is at its peak in May and June, resulting in an impressive rushing waterfall. Due to the increase in water flow, the footbridge at the base of the falls is closed annually from April 1 to July 1. Views of the fall aren't obstructed because of the closure, and the picnic area and upper overlook trail remain open during these months. Fish Creek Falls is open year-round for winter hiking, snowshoeing, and even ice climbing the frozen falls between December and March. With its proximity to an iconic ski town and impressive views and trails, Fish Creek Falls is a must-see regardless of season.
Trails and unforgettable views at Fish Creek Falls
Some of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado are packed with panoramic views and countless trails, and visiting Fish Creek Falls is no different. Aside from the short paved overlook trail and small unpaved trail to the base of the falls, Fish Creek Falls offers longer, more difficult trails through the surrounding area. The Fish Creek Falls Trail takes hikers past the overlook and main lower falls to a shorter and more intimate upper waterfall. The trail is a 4.5-mile out-and-back hike that gains just over 1,400 feet in elevation.
Continuing this path will connect you to Long Lake, a hike totaling 11.9 miles with a 2,604-foot elevation gain. The upper falls and Long Lake trail provide waterfall views, gorgeous aspen groves, and a field of wildflowers near the lake. Skyline Trail is another moderately difficult 3.1-mile out-and-back trail that can be accessed via the parking area at Fish Creek Falls.
Fall is an iconic time in Colorado, and, like the underrated town named one of Colorado's top fall destinations, Snowmass Village, the aspen trees in the Steamboat Springs area transform Fish Creek Falls. As fall colors change, the views at Fish Creek Falls are even more stunning from September to early October as the leaves change to vibrant yellows, oranges, and reds. No matter the time of year, Fish Creek Falls delivers an unforgettable experience of Colorado's most stunning views and rugged trails.