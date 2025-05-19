Colorado's Second-Highest Waterfall Hides In A Rocky Mountain Trail Offering Wildly Impressive Views

Steamboat Springs is a popular destination among winter athletes for its world-class skiing, but this epic ski town is also home to Colorado's second-highest waterfall, Fish Creek Falls. Steamboat Springs is just under a three-hour drive from Denver, or for those flying in, a three-hour and fifteen-minute drive from Denver International via I-70 to Silverthorne. From there, Steamboat Springs is a short trip north on Highways 9 and 40.

Fish Creek Falls is just over three miles northeast of downtown Steamboat Springs on Fish Creek Falls Road, giving visitors access to views of the towering 280-foot-high waterfall. A small $5 day-use fee is required, but the site offers an accessible paved parking lot and trail overlooking the falls. A short, unpaved trail is also available to the base of the falls.

Timing is everything when visiting Fish Creek Falls, as the snowmelt in the area is at its peak in May and June, resulting in an impressive rushing waterfall. Due to the increase in water flow, the footbridge at the base of the falls is closed annually from April 1 to July 1. Views of the fall aren't obstructed because of the closure, and the picnic area and upper overlook trail remain open during these months. Fish Creek Falls is open year-round for winter hiking, snowshoeing, and even ice climbing the frozen falls between December and March. With its proximity to an iconic ski town and impressive views and trails, Fish Creek Falls is a must-see regardless of season.