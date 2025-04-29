One Of America's Oldest Libraries Is A Grand, Iconic Rhode Island Gem That Feels More Like A Museum
Book lovers will know, a pretty library is one thing, but being up there with some of the most impressive and oldest libraries in the world is another. The Providence Athenæum was designed by William Strickland, a leading Greek revivalist architect in the early 19th century, it stands out on the historic Benefit Street with characteristic Greek-style pillars and huge doorways. Since first opening in 1838, the library has had two major upgrades: one expansion in 1914 by a local architect named Norman Morrison Isham and then again in 1979 by award-winning architect Warren Platner. Inside you'll find all sorts of historical clues to the type of social space the library has always been, including the bust of Greek goddess Athena often dressed and adorned to match the year-round happenings. There is no shortage of eccentricity in this Rhode Island gem.
The library attracts all sorts of visitors, and it has also been a trusted social spot for some of the most renowned thinkers and writers of the nation, including poet Edgar Allen Poe (who regularly used the library to court women he had his heart set on), Charlotte Perkins Gilman, Ralph Emerson, HP Lovecraft, and others. The library is open from Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and from Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and children and well-behaved pups can also join the fun in this long-standing established part of Providence history. Note that visitors can make a donation entry fee ($5 is the recommended amount).
Providence Athenæum is an old school historic library with a contemporary feel
Rhode Island may be known as a destination to scope out some of the best beaches and quiet Rhode Island beach towns, but it is also pretty well-known for its history and arts presence. While it is considered the fourth oldest library in the U.S., the Providence Athenæum still has a reputation for keeping it modern and refreshingly cool. With almost 200 years of history, the spirit of the Providence Athenæum remains close to its origins as a social library with quirky events to enliven the surrounding Rhode Island community. There is something to cater to all ages and interests, from latest book launches and readings from some of the country's most promising and established authors, to opera song performances. The library has a reputation for its warmth but also its cultural significance as one of the oldest standing membership libraries in the country.
Aside from its impressive range of contemporary and rare book collections, it houses a treasure chest of items, making it as good as a museum trip when visiting Rhode Island. You'll find a library book with Poe's signature scrawled in its pages, a pre-Columbus map of the world, and a first-edition of Walt Whitman's "Leaves of Grass." To get the best of the library, you can head to the Visitor Center and ask for a self-guided tour.