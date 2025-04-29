One Of America's Oldest Libraries Is A Grand, Iconic Rhode Island Gem That Feels More Like A Museum

Book lovers will know, a pretty library is one thing, but being up there with some of the most impressive and oldest libraries in the world is another. The Providence Athenæum was designed by William Strickland, a leading Greek revivalist architect in the early 19th century, it stands out on the historic Benefit Street with characteristic Greek-style pillars and huge doorways. Since first opening in 1838, the library has had two major upgrades: one expansion in 1914 by a local architect named Norman Morrison Isham and then again in 1979 by award-winning architect Warren Platner. Inside you'll find all sorts of historical clues to the type of social space the library has always been, including the bust of Greek goddess Athena often dressed and adorned to match the year-round happenings. There is no shortage of eccentricity in this Rhode Island gem.

The library attracts all sorts of visitors, and it has also been a trusted social spot for some of the most renowned thinkers and writers of the nation, including poet Edgar Allen Poe (who regularly used the library to court women he had his heart set on), Charlotte Perkins Gilman, Ralph Emerson, HP Lovecraft, and others. The library is open from Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and from Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and children and well-behaved pups can also join the fun in this long-standing established part of Providence history. Note that visitors can make a donation entry fee ($5 is the recommended amount).