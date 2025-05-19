The Dangerous Reason It's Strictly Illegal For Tourists To Visit Isolated Tribes

In early 2025, a U.S. tourist named Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov landed on North Sentinel Island, one of the Andaman Islands in the Bay of Bengal. He blew a whistle on the beach, then left a can of Coca-Cola and a coconut on the shore, filming his time there. If you're not familiar with the area, this may simply sound like a case of littering. While the Andaman Islands are a place to enjoy white sand beaches on vacation, this particular island is off-limits to everyone by law. The reason is that there is an uncontacted tribe living on the island — meaning the local people avoid contact with outsiders.

Polyakov was arrested, and now social media influencers are being considered a new threat to these tribes, of which there are around 100 in the world. It's strictly illegal for anyone to visit the isolated tribe here, just as it is in parts of South America's largest national park, Chiribiquete, which you can only tour by air. One of the main reasons it's illegal to make contact with these tribes is that they have no natural immunity to common diseases we may take for granted, like the flu. In fact, according to Time, "It is not uncommon for 90% of a tribe to perish following first contact."