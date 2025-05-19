The Clever Trick That Makes Long-Haul Flights To Island Destinations More Affordable

No matter where you go, travel expenses can stack up quickly, with flights often making up a significant chunk of a trip's cost. But there's a trick you can use to maximize savings when booking. Known as the Greek Islands Trick, money-savvy travelers are taking advantage of this hack by booking individual travel segments instead of one long-haul flight to their desired destination. But what exactly does it mean to book separately instead of on one itinerary, and how does it save money?

When you see a promotion or great deal for a cheap flight to a major city on any continent you want to travel to, you should book that initial flight to get you to the general vicinity of your destination for less. For example, instead of flying directly to Santorini or another dreamy Greek island, start by booking a cheap flight to Athens (and find out why Rick Steves is so excited about the future of this European city). Once this leg is booked, you can reserve any additional transfers needed to get to your final destination, such as another flight to a Greek island you wish to visit or a train to another city, like Thessaloniki. This trick holds true no matter where you are traveling. You can get the cheapest flight fare and then focus on getting a low-cost transfer for shorter segments of your travels.