The Clever Trick That Makes Long-Haul Flights To Island Destinations More Affordable
No matter where you go, travel expenses can stack up quickly, with flights often making up a significant chunk of a trip's cost. But there's a trick you can use to maximize savings when booking. Known as the Greek Islands Trick, money-savvy travelers are taking advantage of this hack by booking individual travel segments instead of one long-haul flight to their desired destination. But what exactly does it mean to book separately instead of on one itinerary, and how does it save money?
When you see a promotion or great deal for a cheap flight to a major city on any continent you want to travel to, you should book that initial flight to get you to the general vicinity of your destination for less. For example, instead of flying directly to Santorini or another dreamy Greek island, start by booking a cheap flight to Athens (and find out why Rick Steves is so excited about the future of this European city). Once this leg is booked, you can reserve any additional transfers needed to get to your final destination, such as another flight to a Greek island you wish to visit or a train to another city, like Thessaloniki. This trick holds true no matter where you are traveling. You can get the cheapest flight fare and then focus on getting a low-cost transfer for shorter segments of your travels.
What to consider before booking the deal
While this trick is great for saving money, you do need to be careful when booking and planning to use this method. Always look at options for the second transfer to your final destination before booking the cheaper long-haul flight. If the flight arrives at a smaller airport, it's possible that any money saved could be spent trying to reach the airport where your next flight departs. It never hurts to check the prices of trains, buses, and car rentals, too, if you plan to use these modes of transportation.
It's also important to build plenty of time into your transfers and layovers. If you book two tickets separately and miss the second flight due to delays, the airline doesn't have to provide any accommodations or rebookings for you since the flights were not on the same itinerary. Always give yourself more time than you think you need — especially if you need to make a self-transfer between airports or to a train station.
While the Greek Island Trick is an excellent tool for making faraway trips more affordable, make some careful considerations to protect your wallet. Always do your research before booking a cheap flight to make sure it's legit unless you are comfortable losing the money.