Hidden In Australia's Blue Mountains Is A Storybook Town With Cherry Blossoms And Scenic Waterfalls

Home to miles of thrilling hiking trails and pretty waterfalls, time-honored Aboriginal culture, the renowned Three Sisters geological formation, and much more, Blue Mountains National Park is a treasure within an easy drive of Sydney. The welcoming town of Leura is only a little more than 60 miles from Sydney Airport or downtown, and the escape comes complete with quaint boutiques and historic houses along gently rolling, tree-lined streets. And if you prefer to let someone else steer, it's also conveniently connected via train on the NSW TrainLink Blue Mountains Line, which departs Sydney at least every hour, with the journey taking around two hours.

UNESCO doesn't call this inviting region the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area for nothing. At over 2 million acres, the site consists of eight protected areas with plenty to offer nature lovers. Leura is one of the area's most inviting gateway towns, which is good news, as half the fun of any trek to a national park is arriving in an energetic, picturesque community brimming with shops and eateries. Whether you've kitted up at an outfitters in neighboring Katoomba for your next hike or you're in the mood for a relaxed round of golf on a par 70 course, earmark Leura for a day trip or long weekend the next time you're traveling the A32.