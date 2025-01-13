The Little-Known Connecticut State Park Beloved For Its Uncrowded Forested Lake Beauty

With so much focus on Connecticut's southern, scenic coastline and charming waterfront towns like Mystic, it can be easy to forget the northern side that butts up against Massachusetts. Though a far cry from the Long Island Sound, there's still quite a bit of water just begging to be the focal point of a nature retreat. Leaving behind bustling cities like New Haven and Connecticut's inland capital and epicenter of the state's art scene, Hartford, you can escape to forested parks spotted with scatterings of lakes and ponds. Serene and unoccupied, Bigelow Hollow State Park embodies the beauty of northern Connecticut, as dense foliage flanks the still waters of the park's namesake pond.

Relatively cut off from civilization, ten miles away from the closest town, Union, and its population of 800 people, Bigelow Hollow State Park is an introvert's dream. Nestled on the outskirts of the Nipmuck State Forest, Connecticut's second oldest forest, the park offers a myriad of ways to enjoy the allure of the northeast United States. Depending on the season, you'll either be treated to reasonably comfortable waters that are begging to be explored or a fiery horizon as Mother Nature undergoes her annual decay. In either scenario, it's a treat for the eyes and soul.

Whether you're the type who loves to lounge amidst the trees or splash your way to adventure, Bigelow Hollow is a must-have marker on your travel map. Best of all, it may be too secluded for many, which helps keep the crowds to a minimum.