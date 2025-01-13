The Little-Known Connecticut State Park Beloved For Its Uncrowded Forested Lake Beauty
With so much focus on Connecticut's southern, scenic coastline and charming waterfront towns like Mystic, it can be easy to forget the northern side that butts up against Massachusetts. Though a far cry from the Long Island Sound, there's still quite a bit of water just begging to be the focal point of a nature retreat. Leaving behind bustling cities like New Haven and Connecticut's inland capital and epicenter of the state's art scene, Hartford, you can escape to forested parks spotted with scatterings of lakes and ponds. Serene and unoccupied, Bigelow Hollow State Park embodies the beauty of northern Connecticut, as dense foliage flanks the still waters of the park's namesake pond.
Relatively cut off from civilization, ten miles away from the closest town, Union, and its population of 800 people, Bigelow Hollow State Park is an introvert's dream. Nestled on the outskirts of the Nipmuck State Forest, Connecticut's second oldest forest, the park offers a myriad of ways to enjoy the allure of the northeast United States. Depending on the season, you'll either be treated to reasonably comfortable waters that are begging to be explored or a fiery horizon as Mother Nature undergoes her annual decay. In either scenario, it's a treat for the eyes and soul.
Whether you're the type who loves to lounge amidst the trees or splash your way to adventure, Bigelow Hollow is a must-have marker on your travel map. Best of all, it may be too secluded for many, which helps keep the crowds to a minimum.
Pack your hiking boots and bathing suit
Bigelow Hollow State Park isn't unpaved pathways cutting through a sparse network of trees. Looking at it from above, you might expect every inch to be covered by far-reaching branches filled with lush leaves. Any inch that isn't a part of the forest belongs to the waters of Bigelow Pond, which sparkle beneath a sunny sky. Entangled within all of this nature is a series of trails spanning just over 28 miles. The extensive network can take you north, south, east, and slightly west through the park, near bodies of water like Breakneck Pond and Mashapaug Pond.
Trails as short as .19 miles and as long as 1.51 miles start from the parking near Bigelow Pond. Many fork off at their end, bringing travelers deeper into the forested lands. The Mashapaug Pond View Trail can run over 5 miles if you want a challenge. While most trails are simple dirt paths, some, like Breakneck Hill Road, are covered with gravel for a slightly easier hike. Though amenities are slim, picnic benches and restrooms are available at the southern tip of Mashapaug Pond and the northern Bigelow Pond parking lot.
If water is more your thing, Bigelow and Mashapaug ponds are prime for kayaking. Boat ramps at both locations make for easy launches while the still waters lend to a most peaceful day. The only catch to enjoying the quiet of Bigelow Hollow is the entry fee, though that's only required if you're driving a vehicle registered in another state.
Setting your sights on the smallest town in Connecticut
While Bigelow Hollow is the kind of place you can spend all day in, it does close at sunset. When it's time to go, you could head to Woodstock and check out scenic Route 169, or travel west to Stafford for creature comforts. Otherwise, you can venture to another Connecticut novelty: the state's smallest town. Union is a quick, five-minute drive from Bigelow Hollow State Park, making it an irresistible stop.
The charming town could be a tourist attraction, but it skirts the bells and whistles for a simple way of life, one that treats you to a soothing, slow-paced atmosphere.In addition to being tiny, Union is known for two things: its Old Home Day fair, an annual celebration of Connecticut's smallest town, and the Traveler Restaurant. While catching the former requires you to be in town on the right day, typically in summer, the Traveler is open year-round, and it has a rather unique hook.
Along with a straightforward menu that seems to pull inspiration from the great diners of the East Coast, The Traveler is also a used bookstore. According to a Tripadvisor review from August 2024, the restaurant gives diners a free book to take home with every meal. If that and some of the most beautiful foliage Connecticut has to offer aren't incentive enough to make the trip to Bigelow Hollow, what else could be?