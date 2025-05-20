Virginia's Elegant Hotel Offers A Taste Of The English Countryside With Gardens, Golf, And Peaceful Trails
The English countryside, with its rolling hills and timeless charm, has long been a favorite for a peaceful escape. But what if you didn't need to cross the Atlantic to experience it? Tucked away at the foothills of Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains — home to many destinations like the funky college town of Blacksburg — Keswick Hall brings a slice of the refined English countryside to the American South. The hotel is located in Keswick, a rural village where it isn't unusual to see farm animals roaming in a setting that mirrors the Cotswolds. The historic estate has a world-class golf course and manicured gardens with peaceful walking trails.
Keswick Hall occupies one of the most historic buildings in the area. Built in 1912, the estate has served as a country club, a private home, a boutique hotel, and now a luxurious golf resort. It seamlessly blends the spirit of its country club roots with the quality of a five-star hotel. Guests enjoy a range of common areas, including lounges, outdoor pools, and a library warmed by cozy fireplaces.
The hotel has 80 beautifully-appointed suites, including a 1,590-square-foot presidential suite. All accommodations were refurbished in 2022, showcasing light wood-paneled walls, neutral tones, and warm lighting. The ambiance strikes a balance between timeless beauty and modern comfort. "There is a classic, luxurious feel to the atmosphere, but it also feels fresh and approachable," reads one TripAdvisor review. The beauty extends well beyond the interior. The gardens, designed by renowned landscape architecture firm Nelson Byrd Woltz, are a standout feature of the property.
Keeping busy at Keswick Hall
Set on a 600-acre property, Keswick Hall offers a wealth of lavish amenities. Chief among them is the 18-hole Full Cry Golf Course, designed by the legendary Pete Dye, who has created some of the country's most unique courses. Opened in 2015, it has been rated among the top 100 golf courses in America. It caters to players of various levels, with great practice facilities and tees ranging from 4,809 to 7,134 yards. For those who prefer racquet sports, the resort has seven red clay tennis courts, including two all-weather courts with high-powered lights, perfect for tennis and pickleball at any time of day.
The picturesque gardens capture the charm of the English countryside while honoring Virginia's local flora. Expansive lawns and walking trails are located throughout the grounds, allowing guests to explore the outdoors without worrying about crossing paths with an ambitious golf swing.
As you would expect from a resort of this caliber, Keswick Hall also boasts a full-service spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and a showstopping infinity pool with sweeping countryside views. At the spa, guests can unwind in the forest-facing relaxation room with a herbal tea in hand before indulging in a treatment.
As if the amenities aren't enough, the dining options are just as impressive. The Counter is the hotel's on-site cafe, serving up fresh house-baked bread, lattes, and premium goodies. Crawford's is a sophisticated bar with artisanal cocktails. Marigold by Jean-Georges is a celebrated farm-to-table restaurant run by Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.
Planning your stay at Keswick Hall
While it might feel remote, Keswick Hall is just 7 miles from the lively college town of Charlottesville. Its location offers easy access to attractions like the Monticello historic landmark, as well as countless wineries. It's less than 30 minutes from the Charlottesville-Albermarle Airport (CHO), which services domestic flights. Keswick Hall is also a 2-hour drive from the Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), making it a discreet favorite among political figures. In fact, Bill and Hillary Clinton were among the first guests to stay at the hotel after its recent renovation.
As for the in-room amenities, Keswick Hall spares no expense on quality. The suites are outfitted with premium Duxiana mattresses, Frette Linens, and bathrooms with marble finish and Red Flower toiletries. Beyond the basics, guests can enjoy thoughtful extras such as EV charging stations and filtered water stations on every floor. One drawback mentioned in several reviews on TripAdvisor is the absence of in-room coffee machines, meaning guests have to leave the room for their morning brew.
The saying "you get what you pay for," rings true at Keswick Hall. It's not cheap, with summer rates ranging from $570 to over $1,000 per night. The resort offers discounted packages for golf, spa treatments, and multi-night stays. In the words of one guest, "Those drinks'll make you wish they weren't so expensive! But rest assured, you are paying for L.U.X.U.R.Y." Despite the price tag, it's clear that the level of service and perks offered to guests at Keswick Hall go well beyond the usual.