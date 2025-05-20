Virginia's Elegant Hotel Offers A Taste Of The English Countryside With Gardens, Golf, And Peaceful Trails

The English countryside, with its rolling hills and timeless charm, has long been a favorite for a peaceful escape. But what if you didn't need to cross the Atlantic to experience it? Tucked away at the foothills of Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains — home to many destinations like the funky college town of Blacksburg — Keswick Hall brings a slice of the refined English countryside to the American South. The hotel is located in Keswick, a rural village where it isn't unusual to see farm animals roaming in a setting that mirrors the Cotswolds. The historic estate has a world-class golf course and manicured gardens with peaceful walking trails.

Keswick Hall occupies one of the most historic buildings in the area. Built in 1912, the estate has served as a country club, a private home, a boutique hotel, and now a luxurious golf resort. It seamlessly blends the spirit of its country club roots with the quality of a five-star hotel. Guests enjoy a range of common areas, including lounges, outdoor pools, and a library warmed by cozy fireplaces.

The hotel has 80 beautifully-appointed suites, including a 1,590-square-foot presidential suite. All accommodations were refurbished in 2022, showcasing light wood-paneled walls, neutral tones, and warm lighting. The ambiance strikes a balance between timeless beauty and modern comfort. "There is a classic, luxurious feel to the atmosphere, but it also feels fresh and approachable," reads one TripAdvisor review. The beauty extends well beyond the interior. The gardens, designed by renowned landscape architecture firm Nelson Byrd Woltz, are a standout feature of the property.