Nestled In Virginia's Majestic Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Lively College Town With A Vibrant Wine Scene

Hidden within the pockets of the Blue Ridge Mountains are some of Virginia's most interesting towns. Following along The Blue Ridge Parkway, called "America's Favorite Drive" by some, will bring you to cute towns like Front Royal and bustling arts havens like Sperryville. There's also no shortage of funky college towns like Blacksburg if you're looking for somewhere with a more youthful energy. Yet, of all Virginia's college towns, Charlottesville is perhaps the most iconic. A lively college town brimming with history and a vibrant wine scene, Charlottesville is a perfect place to set up shop for a Virginia-based Blue Ridge Mountains adventure.

Founded in 1762 and prized as a tobacco-growing region, the fertile soils of Charlottesville drew the attention of prominent Americans, namely President Thomas Jefferson. Monticello, Jefferson's mansion, sits atop a high promontory overlooking the University of Virginia, a public college Jefferson helped found. This blend of history and culture has defined Charlottesville as a unique place to live and study.

As the home of the Charlottesville—Albemarle Airport (CHO), which offers nonstop flights from 5 other major airports, Charlottesville is a breeze to access. By car, it's a little over an hour away from Virginia's capital, Richmond, and two-and-a-half hours away from the national capital, Washington, D.C. Once you travel to this beautiful corner of north-central Virginia, you'll understand why Jefferson and so many others have chosen it as their home.