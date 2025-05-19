France's Underrated Golden-Hued Region Is Where Castles, Cave Art, And Fine Food Blissfully Blend

The southwest of France often flies under the radar. Dominated by the vineyards of Bordeaux and the surfing beaches of the Charente-Maritime, the rest of the region is bizarrely overlooked, particularly by American tourists. The Brits have known about the delights of Nouvelle-Aquitaine and the ancient regions of Périgord and Quercy for decades, but this hasn't translated to a wider popularity.

The Dordogne is a particularly stunning example of a part of France that remains undiscovered by travelers from the other side of the Atlantic. This gorgeous, historic region is an exquisite combination of breathtaking natural beauty and quintessential French charm, with a stunning gastronomic offering and some of the most impressive examples of ancient cave art anywhere in Europe.

Part of the reason the Dordogne is not as popular with American visitors as other areas of France is that there are no direct flights to the main airports that serve the region. The main regional airport is Bergerac Dordogne Périgord, which offers routes to the U.K., Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, and Montenegro. Bordeaux–Mérignac Airport is a much larger international hub about an hour and a half from the Dordogne's main town, Périgueux, but the only transatlantic routes it offers are distinctly Francophone, to Martinique in the Caribbean and Montreal in Canada. It is also infamous as an airport to avoid at all costs! As a result, while British holidaymakers have been the proud owners of second homes along the banks of the River Dordogne for many years, it has remained something of a secret amongst other travelers.