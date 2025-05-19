A Walkable Hilltop New Jersey City Offers Café-Lined Streets, Vibrant Art, And Skyline Strolls
Right across the Hudson River from New York City is New Jersey's Union City. This underrated destination in the shadow of New York makes for a quaint escape from the big city's hustle and bustle with its uniquely hilly terrain, countless cafes, artistic spirit, and prime cityscape views. Because of the numerous charming sights on display in Union City, the proximity of its attractions, and its walkable neighborhoods and downtown, it's the perfect place to get your steps in.
If you're coming from out of state, Union City is pretty easy to get to, as it's less than 30 minutes from Newark Liberty International Airport by car. Lodging options abound in and around the area, but if you really want to be close to what the place has to offer, book a stay in the centrally located Central Hotel or Shefah Hotel. The best time of the year to visit is late summer through early fall, as this is when the weather is the most comfortable.
While Union City has a plethora of things to do, its multitude of cafes is worth mentioning, at least for coffee lovers. For a classic cafe experience, hit up Terry's Coffee Shop, which also serves tasty food (insider tip: if you order a breakfast platter between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., you get free coffee). There's also Cortaditos, a Cuban coffee shop, and the hip-hop culture-influenced Roast & C.R.E.A.M., known for its creative quick bites and variations on breakfast favorites like skillets or huevos rancheros.
Explore Union City's artsy soul
There's a strong sense of community in Union City, and this communal spirit is most felt in its arts scene. Bringing artists of all backgrounds together is the mission of Green Space Studios, an organization and creative space in Union City that supports local artists by showcasing their work in exhibitions, hosting vendor markets, producing live music shows, and providing various arts workshops. Of course, the main pillar of Union City's arts scene is the William V. Musto Cultural Center, which is home to an art gallery showcasing pieces from the region's most important artists, a history museum that explores the city's past, and even a concert hall.
Several smaller galleries in Union City are worth checking out. For example, if you're in a buying mood, then stop by Mojo Portfolio to peruse its selection of high-quality prints from world-class artists, all of which are for sale. For aficionados of modern art galleries that explore new terrain and shine a spotlight on today's innovative new creators, Gallery 201 is the place for you. If you want to see more of the art that the Garden State has to offer, take an artsy stroll through picturesque Collingswood.
Union City's stellar skylines
Union City's hilltop location means it's full of amazing panoramic views of the Hudson River and the nearby New York City. Head on down to Weehawken Reservoir Park for a relaxing stroll around the reservoir — plus, you can see some of the best cityscape views of the Big Apple outside of a tourist-trap ferry ride. If you're in a romantic mood, there's hardly a more charming way to end a date than an amble through Old Glory Park in Weehawken. One reviewer on Tripadvisor stated, "Went to a restaurant in West New York for dinner and drove passed Old Glory Park. It'd be an awesome date/night cap. The views of New York are absolutely stunning. Definitely worth seeing. Better than actually being in NY!"
The Waterfront Park and Recreation Center, also in Weehawken, is a great place to bring the family for some outdoor fun against the backdrop of the Hudson River and New York City, as it has numerous fields and courts for sports activities in addition to a paved riverwalk. And if you want a bit of American history to accompany your scenic walk, visit Hamilton Park, which is home to the dueling grounds where then-Vice President Aaron Burr shot and killed former U.S. secretary of the treasury and Founding Father Alexander Hamilton in 1804. The park also has a bronze bust of Hamilton, as well as the small boulder it's believed he rested on during his final moments. For even more stunning views of the Hudson River, check out a Palisades park filled with pristine winding trails near New York.