A Walkable Hilltop New Jersey City Offers Café-Lined Streets, Vibrant Art, And Skyline Strolls

Right across the Hudson River from New York City is New Jersey's Union City. This underrated destination in the shadow of New York makes for a quaint escape from the big city's hustle and bustle with its uniquely hilly terrain, countless cafes, artistic spirit, and prime cityscape views. Because of the numerous charming sights on display in Union City, the proximity of its attractions, and its walkable neighborhoods and downtown, it's the perfect place to get your steps in.

If you're coming from out of state, Union City is pretty easy to get to, as it's less than 30 minutes from Newark Liberty International Airport by car. Lodging options abound in and around the area, but if you really want to be close to what the place has to offer, book a stay in the centrally located Central Hotel or Shefah Hotel. The best time of the year to visit is late summer through early fall, as this is when the weather is the most comfortable.

While Union City has a plethora of things to do, its multitude of cafes is worth mentioning, at least for coffee lovers. For a classic cafe experience, hit up Terry's Coffee Shop, which also serves tasty food (insider tip: if you order a breakfast platter between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., you get free coffee). There's also Cortaditos, a Cuban coffee shop, and the hip-hop culture-influenced Roast & C.R.E.A.M., known for its creative quick bites and variations on breakfast favorites like skillets or huevos rancheros.