One Of Rhode Island's Greatest Summer Getaways Is This Lively State Beach With Clear Water And Amenities

Tucked along Rhode Island's southwestern edge, Misquamicut State Beach is a wide, welcoming sweep of coastline with clear waters that is perfect for sun-seekers and sandcastle architects alike. With its family-friendly setup and unfussy allure, it's a place that knows what people want in a beach day and doesn't overcomplicate it. Add in some beach bites, a bit of boogie boarding, and that classic salty breeze, and you've got a quintessential New England summer experience.

The beach amenities here are refreshingly modern, complete with bathrooms, changing rooms, outdoor and indoor showers, concession stands, accessible beach wheelchairs, EV charging, a nearby kayak launch, a playground, and gazebos that offer a shady escape when the sun is at its hottest. With all this on offer, Misquamicut makes a beach day easy and as relaxed or lively as you'd like. However, parking goes quick once the sun is out, so aim for an early arrival unless you fancy sitting in a long line or being met with that dreaded "Lot Filled" sign.

Westerly, the town that surrounds this state beach, also knows how to host a family getaway. There's no shortage of oceanside accommodations here. Steps from the surf and crowned Rhode Island's best family lodging, Pleasant View Inn blends comfort, coast, and community with direct beach access, a heated pool, and a front-row seat to the Atlantic. Furthermore, this oceanside town offers an activity list that ticks every box. Your kids will waste no time heading straight for Atlantic Beach Park, a nostalgic seaside amusement spot that's been part of the local fabric since 1921. Adults can settle into the laid-back beachside vibes of Paddy's or Windjammer — where the drinks are cold, the music is live, and the ocean is never too far away.