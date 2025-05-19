One Of Rhode Island's Greatest Summer Getaways Is This Lively State Beach With Clear Water And Amenities
You can cruise through Rhode Island in 45 minutes flat, but you might want to slow down — there's a lot to love packed into this fun-sized state. Despite its small stature and title as the smallest state in the union, more people are starting to pay attention to everything Rhode Island has to offer. With the gorgeous scenery, outdoor recreation, and quaint wineries found in towns like West Greenwich, the Ocean State makes a big case for why it deserves a top spot on your summertime travel list. With visitor volume increasing in 2023 to 28.4 million people, it's easy to see why travelers are flocking to Rhode Islands's 400 miles of sparkling shoreline. Whether you're in it for the seafood shacks, the surf, or just a good old-fashioned seaside stroll, Rhode Island's coast delivers it all with an easy-going spirit.
Nowhere is that truer than at Misquamicut State Beach, which is just a 45-minute drive from Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport. This beach is a great stop on any Rhode Island visit and serves up long stretches of soft white sand, golden-hour views worth lingering for, and all the amenities you need for a perfect day by the sea. If charming coastal towns, sun-soaked beaches, and a touch of seaside magic sound like your kind of summer, then you'll want to add Misquamicut to your travel wish list.
A classic New England summer, with just the right splash of fun
Tucked along Rhode Island's southwestern edge, Misquamicut State Beach is a wide, welcoming sweep of coastline with clear waters that is perfect for sun-seekers and sandcastle architects alike. With its family-friendly setup and unfussy allure, it's a place that knows what people want in a beach day and doesn't overcomplicate it. Add in some beach bites, a bit of boogie boarding, and that classic salty breeze, and you've got a quintessential New England summer experience.
The beach amenities here are refreshingly modern, complete with bathrooms, changing rooms, outdoor and indoor showers, concession stands, accessible beach wheelchairs, EV charging, a nearby kayak launch, a playground, and gazebos that offer a shady escape when the sun is at its hottest. With all this on offer, Misquamicut makes a beach day easy and as relaxed or lively as you'd like. However, parking goes quick once the sun is out, so aim for an early arrival unless you fancy sitting in a long line or being met with that dreaded "Lot Filled" sign.
Westerly, the town that surrounds this state beach, also knows how to host a family getaway. There's no shortage of oceanside accommodations here. Steps from the surf and crowned Rhode Island's best family lodging, Pleasant View Inn blends comfort, coast, and community with direct beach access, a heated pool, and a front-row seat to the Atlantic. Furthermore, this oceanside town offers an activity list that ticks every box. Your kids will waste no time heading straight for Atlantic Beach Park, a nostalgic seaside amusement spot that's been part of the local fabric since 1921. Adults can settle into the laid-back beachside vibes of Paddy's or Windjammer — where the drinks are cold, the music is live, and the ocean is never too far away.
What to know before visiting Misquamicut State Beach
Misquamicut State Beach makes it easy to plan ahead for your visit with clear daily parking rates that vary by day and residency. For locals, it's $10 during the week and $15 on weekends; non-residents pay $20 and $30, respectively. Avoid standstill beach traffic along Route 1 by arranging to leave for the beach early and stay on the beach later. To skip the crowds, it's a good idea to arrive at Misquamicut by 9 a.m. and to leave after 3 p.m. There's an unspoken tendency amongst Rhode Islanders to start packing up to head home around 3 p.m. So, consider sticking around a little later for killer sunset views and an easier ride back.
Rhode Island's unspoiled coastline is begging to be explored and this little state offers an array of options to keep your beach holiday rolling. From uncrowded trails and pristine beaches in Little Compton to breathtaking beaches and natural beauty in Newport, summertime here exudes a sense of ease, joy, and relaxation. So do as the locals do and lay your towel out, tear open your bag of fresh clam cakes, drink a refreshing Del's lemonade, and dig those toes into the sand!