The World's Happiest City Is A European Paradise With Bike Lanes, Green Spaces, And A 37-Hour Workweek

Copenhagen is known for being a sustainable city, with over a quarter of the city being dedicated to green spaces. This means that at least 80% of the city's population lives within 300 meters, or about a quarter of a mile, from a green space. The Happy City Index research lauds the "city's efforts in organizing, planning, and expanding green spaces, including parks and areas for relaxation." Parks can help reduce stress, encourage physical activity, and foster social connection. "Exposure to nature has been shown to lower stress levels, reduce anxiety and depression, and improve overall mood. Residents living in areas with ample green space are likely to experience greater psychological benefits, contributing to a higher quality of life," the research says.

For visitors to Copenhagen, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to parks. From Denmark's oldest royal gardens, the King's Gardens, to even cemeteries that locals use for walks and relaxation like the Vestre Cemetery, parks and green spaces also serve as a social hub for residents to hold community events and activities. "These interactions can enhance social cohesion and create a sense of belonging, which is essential for overall happiness and community well-being," the research explains.

The city also has a 37-hour workweek, giving residents more time off to enjoy these parks. Fewer hours spent at work means employees can recharge physically and mentally, helping to reduce stress and prevent burnout. The Happy City Index writes, "Research has shown that regular breaks from work can lead to improved mental health and overall well-being." The work-life balance when combined with Copenhagen's universal healthcare, which boasts 4.4 doctors per 1,000 residents and a life expectancy of nearly 80 years, it's no wonder people here live longer, healthier, and more fulfilled lives.