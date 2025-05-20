Vermont's Little Lakeside Town Just Outside Of Burlington Is A Hiking, Fruit-Picking, And Antiquing Haven
New England is filled with unique and vibrant destinations, and you'll find many of them in the state of Vermont. Just outside of artsy Burlington, Vermont's largest city, is the town of Charlotte, which features gorgeous Lake Champlain views, scenic hiking trails, seasonal fruit-picking, quirky antique shops, and incredible lodging experiences.
One of the major attractions is Mount Philo State Park, which is Vermont's oldest state park. The massive 237-acre park is popular with hikers, thanks to its scenic views of Lake Champlain and Adirondack Mountains from the top of Mount Philo, as well as the wildlife sightings along the way. Guests can hike the trail leading to the 968-foot summit or use the available access road to drive to the top. The park also features a small campground, outdoor picnic tables, and an indoor rustic lodge for hosting events.
If you love to shop your way back in time, Charlotte is an antiquing haven with a few different stores all within a 15-minute radius of the town. Favorites include Stone Block Antiques in the city of Vergennes, as well as Brianne's Vintage Chic and Willow House in nearby Shelburne. During the summer, local farms — such as Adam's Berry Farm and Sweet Roots Farm — offer fruit picking, allowing guests to collect their own strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries. Adam's Berry Farm also offers flower picking, along with Glory Flower Farm, both located in Charlotte. The lakeside town has many places of interest, including hiking trails, beaches, and even a private island.
Outdoor adventures in Charlotte, Vermont
Once you've explored Mount Philo, head to the scenic Williams Woods Natural Area. Walk the 1-mile trail amid rare clayplain forests made up of various trees including red maple, white ash, red oak, shagbark hickory, bur oak, and more. Keep your eyes peeled for the amphibians that call this nature preserve home, like the red-spotted newt and blue-spotted salamander.
Charlotte is located along Lake Champlain, so be sure to visit the beautiful sites by the water. Pay a visit to the historic Holmes Creek Covered Bridge by the shoreline as you make your way to Charlotte Town Beach, where you can enjoy a peaceful day of swimming, relaxing on a bench facing the water, or a picnic in the grass.
As for places to stay, there are many chain hotels in Burlington and a few charming local options in Charlotte. One possibility is The Old Lantern Inn and Barn, which offers eight guest rooms and a luxury barn used for special events. Another option is the Inn at Charlotte, featuring quaint accommodations and easy access to Mount Philo State Park. If you're traveling with a group, consider a private island getaway with a cabin rental on Garden Island, located just a few minutes off the coast. There are six cabins available with capacity for up to 12 people. Each rental includes private ferry transportation from the mainland in Charlotte, as well as access to the island's nature trails and beaches.
Places to see near Charlotte, Vermont
The easiest way to get to Charlotte is by flying into the nearest airport, Burlington International Airport (BVT) and renting a car. Spend some time exploring the city before making the quick 25-minute drive south to Charlotte. Halfway through the drive, you'll come across the town of Shelburne, a great pit stop on your journey. Tour the iconic Vermont Teddy Bear Factory and nab yourself a new fluffy friend. Then, check out the 45-acre Shelburne Museum, the largest art and history museum in northern New England. Pick apples at Shelburne Orchards in late summer and early fall, or if grapes are more your speed, sip wine at the Shelburne Vineyard Tasting Room.
With so much to see in New England, you can easily turn your Charlotte getaway into a fun road trip. Around 80 miles south of Charlotte is the must-visit destination of Woodstock, Vermont. Consistently named America's most beautiful town, you won't want to miss the scenic views, especially during the fall. Continue your journey south to Bennington, one of Vermont's oldest towns and the perfect artsy escape. From here, you can make the scenic 2-hour journey back to Charlotte, with the option to stop for a hike at the breathtaking Green Mountain National Forest on the way.