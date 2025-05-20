Vermont's Little Lakeside Town Just Outside Of Burlington Is A Hiking, Fruit-Picking, And Antiquing Haven

New England is filled with unique and vibrant destinations, and you'll find many of them in the state of Vermont. Just outside of artsy Burlington, Vermont's largest city, is the town of Charlotte, which features gorgeous Lake Champlain views, scenic hiking trails, seasonal fruit-picking, quirky antique shops, and incredible lodging experiences.

One of the major attractions is Mount Philo State Park, which is Vermont's oldest state park. The massive 237-acre park is popular with hikers, thanks to its scenic views of Lake Champlain and Adirondack Mountains from the top of Mount Philo, as well as the wildlife sightings along the way. Guests can hike the trail leading to the 968-foot summit or use the available access road to drive to the top. The park also features a small campground, outdoor picnic tables, and an indoor rustic lodge for hosting events.

If you love to shop your way back in time, Charlotte is an antiquing haven with a few different stores all within a 15-minute radius of the town. Favorites include Stone Block Antiques in the city of Vergennes, as well as Brianne's Vintage Chic and Willow House in nearby Shelburne. During the summer, local farms — such as Adam's Berry Farm and Sweet Roots Farm — offer fruit picking, allowing guests to collect their own strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries. Adam's Berry Farm also offers flower picking, along with Glory Flower Farm, both located in Charlotte. The lakeside town has many places of interest, including hiking trails, beaches, and even a private island.