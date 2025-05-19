Rick Steves Says This Under-The-Radar German River Is Just As Scenic As The Rhine Without The Crowds

Finding a quiet corner of Europe free from tourists can seem impossible. Especially in the summer when visitors flock to the most overtouristed places in Europe, desperate to check off the next must-see item on their packed itineraries.

According to travel pro Rick Steves, the key is to take it slow, make extra time to find what he calls the "back doors" into Europe. Look for smaller, off-the-beaten-path alternatives that locals prefer. What you'll find often goes beyond the stereotypes sold by tourism boards. "For Germany, it's castles, beer, and the Rhine River. This area, while pretty, also has lots of traffic, train noise, commercialism, and bus tourism," writes Rick Steves on his blog. "But nearby, you can have a similar and quieter experience along the Mosel River. The misty Mosel is what some visitors hope the Rhine will be — peaceful, sleepy, romantic villages slipped between steep vineyards and the river."

If that sounds like your dream holiday, book a flight to Frankfurt or Cologne. Both are under a two-hour drive to the villages of the Mosel River. Alternatively, you can take the train from either city to Koblenz and hop on a regional train to explore the small towns in this valley. The ultimate river holiday, of course, is a slow cruise along the Mosel. There are a variety of boat operators that ferry between Koblenz and Trier.