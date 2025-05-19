The Common Place You Should Never Eat On A Cruise On Embarkation Day (And Where To Go Instead)
Part of the experience of going on a cruise is finding the traveler-approved cruise line with the best food options. From buffets to specialty dining, a mouthwatering meal could be the reason a great trip becomes an unforgettable one. For many travelers, the cruise line with the best food isn't just a perk, it's the reason their voyage feels like five stars instead of four. The magic lies in the culinary experience, and there are foolproof ways to make the most of your adventure on a satisfied stomach.
There are usually two types of people arriving on a cruise: those who head straight to the bar and those who head straight to the buffet. On Royal Caribbean ships, you can typically find both places in the Windjammer by the pool. So, you can only imagine how crowded it gets almost immediately, with food blog Cruise Critic declaring the buffet an absolute "don't do" on embarkation day. Cruise Critic also recommends avoiding the main dining room in the evening: "Embarkation day can be a great night to dine out in specialty restaurants, as they're often less crowded, and some cruise lines offer a reduced cover charge on the first night."
It's always tempting to follow the crowd, but when it comes to cruise dining on embarkation day, the smartest move is knowing exactly what to skip, and where to go instead.
Why convience isn't always worth it
Some passengers may have done their research and figured out how to bring food onto the ship without breaking cruise rules. However, if you're a sucker for a snack you didn't have to prepare, you're going to beeline for one of the many dining rooms onboard. As you dart to the pool, you'll find pizza parlors, grill stations, and the buffet on the way. According to various Royal Caribbean and Carnival deck plans, where the pool is, the food is near. Though, just because it's an easy stop, doesn't mean it will be a peaceful one.
Long lines and a full house are just the beginning. Bloggers who have been onboard can attest to the frustrations of waiting in line for a good meal and then searching forever to find an open seat to eat it, and nobody wants cold spaghetti! While your spaghetti is getting cold, just imagine the heat lamps working overtime to keep it hot while guests arrive, as staff scurry around the room to keep up with increasing demand.
Instead, look for the solarium bistro or a grab-and-go deli. Carnival tops the charts with the best grab-and-go cruise eats, according to Cruiseline. These spots fly under the radar, but they offer a quieter, more enjoyable dining experience. And, while they tend to stay low-key, the experience is quite fast.
Where the seasoned cruisers dine
While specialty dining can be pricey, it's a good opportunity to check out what's onboard and take advantage — especially on Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, offering many "firsts" at sea, including culinary firsts. Seasoned cruisers know how to get the most bang for their buck, and that's on embarkation day. Some fleets, like Royal Caribbean, offer a program called "The Key," and members will receive discounts on specialty dining meals for the first day onboard. These discounts can be as much as 20-30% off. It's also one of the best times to lock in reservations before prime spots fill up later on.
Some ships even have dedicated embarkation lunch venues exclusively for suite guests or loyalty members. Depending on which tier you belong to for that specific cruise line, you can get a welcome lunch — for example, the Welcome Aboard Concierge Class Lunch for Celebrity Cruises. While these invites may come via email, keeping the cruise app handy is a smart way to stay updated on all your available perks.
This last tip might seem obvious, but it is often overlooked: room service. Ordering room service can save time, effort, and peace of mind. Order while you unpack! Especially for those Type A travelers, this is a surefire way to keep your mind orderly, your room organized, and your appetite fulfilled.