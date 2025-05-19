The Common Place You Should Never Eat On A Cruise On Embarkation Day (And Where To Go Instead)

Part of the experience of going on a cruise is finding the traveler-approved cruise line with the best food options. From buffets to specialty dining, a mouthwatering meal could be the reason a great trip becomes an unforgettable one. For many travelers, the cruise line with the best food isn't just a perk, it's the reason their voyage feels like five stars instead of four. The magic lies in the culinary experience, and there are foolproof ways to make the most of your adventure on a satisfied stomach.

There are usually two types of people arriving on a cruise: those who head straight to the bar and those who head straight to the buffet. On Royal Caribbean ships, you can typically find both places in the Windjammer by the pool. So, you can only imagine how crowded it gets almost immediately, with food blog Cruise Critic declaring the buffet an absolute "don't do" on embarkation day. Cruise Critic also recommends avoiding the main dining room in the evening: "Embarkation day can be a great night to dine out in specialty restaurants, as they're often less crowded, and some cruise lines offer a reduced cover charge on the first night."

It's always tempting to follow the crowd, but when it comes to cruise dining on embarkation day, the smartest move is knowing exactly what to skip, and where to go instead.