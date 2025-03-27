The Ultimate Guide To Bringing Food On A Cruise Without Breaking The Rules
Nobody really books a cruise just to eat themselves into a food coma. The real draw? Skipping the logistical nightmare of coordinating multiple flights, train rides, or rental cars — like on regular trips. Instead, on a cruise, you get to glide from one destination to the next with zero effort — no suitcase hauling or queueing pesky security lines required. Plus, with cruise ships doubling as floating entertainment hubs packed with casinos, shows, pools, and bars, the last thing you'll be worried about is where your next meal is coming from.
That said, cruise food has come a long way. While you might want to dodge the sad (and frankly disgusting) breakfast options, many lines now offer genuinely impressive dining experiences, with some even earning praise for their high-end cuisine (check out the five cruises with the best food). Plus, since you'll have access to room service and multiple onboard restaurants, starving isn't exactly a concern. But if you're the type who needs their go-to snacks within arm's reach, the good news is you can bring them — within reason.
While cruise lines are strict about what you can and can't bring aboard (say goodbye to candles, clothes steamers, and pretty much anything that makes fire), snacks are mostly fair game. Royal Caribbean, for example, explicitly states in its policy that guests can bring "non-perishable prepackaged food in limited quantities," though what qualifies as "limited" remains murky. Carnival Cruise Line has a similar rule, allowing only sealed, store-bought snacks. Think protein bars, nuts, and candy. No handing them over to the kitchen for storage or prep — if you're dreaming of a meal made for you on demand, you're out of luck. So, while you can't smuggle a full charcuterie board onto the ship, you're free to bring your favorite munchies — just don't go overboard (literally and figuratively).
There are limitations as to what snacks you can bring on a cruise
Sure, stuffing your suitcase with as many M&Ms and almonds as you can fit sounds like a solid game plan, but don't assume you can bring them however you want. Carnival Cruise Line ambassador John Heald addressed a confused passenger on Facebook who wanted a definitive answer on snack rules. The passenger explained that they used to bring favorites like Lay's chips, Oreo Cakesters, Hostess snacks, and Zingers (apparently a hot topic) in plastic tubes — but were told these treats were no longer allowed due to COVID-era restrictions.
Heald set the record straight: Yes, those snacks are still allowed — but there's a catch. "You can indeed bring all of those with you. Now I say that having not a sodding a clue what some of them are and will have to ask Uncle Google for his help with a Zinger and a Hostess," he wrote in a post. "But the answer is if they are in factory-sealed bags or tubes or packages they are allowed." This basically means that your snacks must be in their original, factory-sealed packaging. If you try to get creative and repackage them in ziplock bags or Tupperware, you might run into trouble.
Of course, cruise snack policies aren't one-size-fits-all. Carnival seems fairly relaxed, but others are stricter. Virgin Voyages only allows medically necessary food, and the budget-friendly Margaritaville at Sea? They don't allow outside food at all. Before you start hoarding your favorite treats, do check your cruise line's policy — because the last thing you want is to watch security confiscate your precious Oreos at the port.