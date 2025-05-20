California's Dog-Friendly Beach Off The Pacific Coast Highway Offers Oceanfront Camping And Endless Recreation

Finding a dog-friendly beach near Malibu is tricky, but fortunately for pet owners, Leo Carrillo State Park (sometimes called Leo Carrillo State Park and Beach) is home to a stunning beach that welcomes dogs on leash. Situated about 20 minutes North of Malibu along the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH to locals), the park offers two beaches, but only North Beach is pet-friendly. It measures half a mile long and is an ideal place to socialize with other dog walkers or take kids for a family-friendly beach day.

The best time to visit is at low tide when there's more beach area for strolling. If you have kids in tow, pay a visit to the tidepools and sea caves hidden in the rocky outcroppings between North Beach and South Beach. Here, you can admire anemones, sea stars, crabs, mussels, and other marine creatures, but keep pets out of these sensitive areas and never climb on the rocks during high tide. During low tide, people (sorry, no pets) can walk between the two beaches, but be careful that high tide doesn't block your return journey.

The waters attract scuba divers, windsurfers, anglers, and surfers, but Leo Carrillo State Park isn't just a beach getaway. The protected area extends away from the coast and into the hills, where visitors can find backcountry trails with spectacular views of the Channel Islands and wildflower fields with seasonal ponds.