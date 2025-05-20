California's Dog-Friendly Beach Off The Pacific Coast Highway Offers Oceanfront Camping And Endless Recreation
Finding a dog-friendly beach near Malibu is tricky, but fortunately for pet owners, Leo Carrillo State Park (sometimes called Leo Carrillo State Park and Beach) is home to a stunning beach that welcomes dogs on leash. Situated about 20 minutes North of Malibu along the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH to locals), the park offers two beaches, but only North Beach is pet-friendly. It measures half a mile long and is an ideal place to socialize with other dog walkers or take kids for a family-friendly beach day.
The best time to visit is at low tide when there's more beach area for strolling. If you have kids in tow, pay a visit to the tidepools and sea caves hidden in the rocky outcroppings between North Beach and South Beach. Here, you can admire anemones, sea stars, crabs, mussels, and other marine creatures, but keep pets out of these sensitive areas and never climb on the rocks during high tide. During low tide, people (sorry, no pets) can walk between the two beaches, but be careful that high tide doesn't block your return journey.
The waters attract scuba divers, windsurfers, anglers, and surfers, but Leo Carrillo State Park isn't just a beach getaway. The protected area extends away from the coast and into the hills, where visitors can find backcountry trails with spectacular views of the Channel Islands and wildflower fields with seasonal ponds.
Camp steps from the beach at Leo Carrillo State Park
Although Leo Carrillo State Park doesn't offer oceanfront campsites, the family-friendly campground is only a short walk or drive to the beach. Nestled in a canyon, the campground includes 135 campsites for RVs, trailers, and tents with picnic tables and fire rings. Visitors can access restrooms with coin-operated hot showers, picnic areas, and a camp store where you can buy s'more supplies. There are also first-come, first-served hike-and-bite sites and a group camp for up to 50 people.
"We loved this family campground," shared one camper on Tripadvisor. "Most sites are big, flat, and shaded by huge sycamore trees, and all are a quick walk to the beach through a tunnel under PCH." Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the park sponsors the Junior Ranger Program and campfire nights for families. Check out Kids in Parks for more information about children's programming and state park summer activities. Camping with a pet? Luckily, dogs are allowed at the campground and day-use areas, but not on the backcountry trails.
If you're new to camping or simply don't want to cook, choose from the many restaurants near Point Dume, a secluded state beach with breathtaking views. For casual Mexican dishes and homemade tortillas, stop by La Nena Cantina, or dine on seafood and elevated American fare with ocean views at The Sunset Restaurant. Before heading back to the campground, pick up any last-minute essentials and admire the rustic barn design at Trancas County Market.
Tips for visiting Leo Carrillo State Park
Campsites at Leo Carrillo State Park fill up quickly on the weekends and during the summer months, so be sure to reserve your site as soon as possible. Visitors can reserve sites six months in advance via ReserveCalifornia. Although a campfire is the ultimate camping experience, fires aren't permitted when fire levels are high. During the drier times of year, wildfires threaten many areas in Southern California, so it's important to follow all safety regulations.
Unlike the Solstice Canyon Trail, a 4.4-mile historic trail winding through Malibu's coastal canyon, the Leo Carrillo Bluff Trail hugs the cliffs, showcasing spectacular views of tide pools and rock formations. Measuring only 0.3 mile, the trail is beginner-friendly and a great warmup for tackling longer routes, like the 6.9-mile Nicholas Flat Trail, which winds through grasslands filled with spring wildflowers.
Looking for oceanfront camping? Check out Malibu Beach RV Park, a campground with beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean and a pet-friendly policy (up to three pets per RV site). Guests can enjoy wi-fi, laundry facilities, full hookups, and access to coastal trails, including the 2.4 Corral Canyon Loop.