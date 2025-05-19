The Most Scenic Road In Maine's Acadia National Park Is This Serene, Car-Free, Bike-Friendly Route

Maine's Acadia National Park is frequently at the top of lists for East Coast beauty, combining lakes, mountain trails, and ocean views in one spot. Of the many roads in the park, Acadia's historic carriage roads may just be the most scenic. Accessible by foot, horse, and bike only, the carriage roads are the only place in the park where you won't be interrupted by oncoming traffic.

It's true that you can drive through Acadia National Park if you choose to. Park Loop Road essentially runs around the entirety of Mount Desert Island, making Acadia easy to see without hiking if you're unable to or are simply short on time. There are parking lots around the island so you can hop out and walk to the key points in the park, like Acadia's signature lighthouse on the rocks, or the top of Cadillac Mountain. It's also one of America's most scenic roads.

But if you're looking for miles of uninterrupted trail that don't involve a permit (or a motor vehicle), Acadia's 45 miles of carriage roads are the best route. Located almost three hours north of Portland, right outside the small town of Bar Harbor (which is routinely listed as one of America's best towns to visit), this part of the park is the perfect New England nature trip destination. Although Acadia is accessible by car, these carriage roads are meant for hikers, cyclists, skiers, snowshoers, and people on horseback (or carriage).