One Of North Florida's Most Scenic Towns Is A Charming Gateway To Crystal-Clear Springs And River Adventures
Florida has some of the best beaches in the United States, like the award-winning St. Petersburg Beach, with its vibrant, walkable downtown, and the famous soft white sand beach in Siesta Key, which frequently wins "best beach" awards. Lesser known to those who've never vacationed in Florida, however, are the crystal-clear, natural freshwater springs found throughout the inland part of the Sunshine State, where you can swim, kayak, snorkel, and paddleboard while admiring the diverse flora and fauna that's so unique to this tropical climate. One town, Fort White, in Northern Florida, is a gateway to one such park. Eight natural springs well and flow into each other, creating the Ichetucknee River, which shimmers a breathtaking crystalline blue and is a must-visit destination.
Found just 45 minutes from Gainesville, about an hour and a half from Jacksonville, and just under two hours from Tallahassee, Fort White is a small town in Columbia County, Florida, situated in the middle of the state's northern panhandle. Originally a military fort built to protect settlers and steamboat supply shipments from Seminole tribes during the Second Seminole War. The military abandoned the outpost within a decade, and the town of Fort White, about four miles downriver from the military fort, sprang up. By the late 1800s, Fort White boomed with phosphate mining, citrus farming, and cotton-growing industries. As those industries started to collapse around the turn of the century, people left to seek employment elsewhere, and the town stagnated.
Now, Fort White is the gateway to Ichetucknee Springs State Park, just over 4 miles away from the park's entrance. An incredible natural springs experience, the old fort area itself is conserved in conjunction with the Florida Wildlife Conservation to maintain habitats for local gopher tortoises and other flora.
Ichetucknee Springs is an incredible place to spend the day -- you may even want to move there
Skip the beaches during your Florida trip and head to Ichetucknee Springs State Park, where you can swim in crystalline water and watch some of the region's diverse wildlife. From the town of Fort White, take State Rd., aka US 27, about 5 miles north to the park's south entrance. Vehicles do have to pay a nominal fee to enter, and you'll want to get there early in the day, particularly on the weekends or in high seasons, such as spring break. The natural springs parks in Florida tend to reach capacity early in the day during the busy season, and you'll be turned away if that happens.
The eight natural springs of Ichetucknee and their resulting miles of waterways essentially form a lazy river on which you can tube, boat, swim, and even scuba dive. In addition to all the activities river life has to offer, Ichetucknee Springs State Park is part of Florida's Great Birding Trail. In addition to being home to tons of birds and wildlife, it also maintains one geocache and three hiking trails. Blue Hole, aka Jug Spring, the first (and arguably most impressive) spring at Ichetucknee, is popular with snorkelers and cave divers.
If your visit to Ichetucknee ends up making you want to move to a small, affordable town in close proximity to incredible outdoor activities and nature, look no further than Fort White. The cost of living for a single person here is estimated to be more than 50% less expensive than the national average, with rents estimated around $1,500 per month at the time of writing.
Fort White has unique camping and glamping options as well as global flavors
While you can't stay in Ichetucknee Springs State Park itself, there are a few campsites nearby in Fort White, whether you're tent camping or RVing. Stay at the Ichetucknee Springs Campground, an independent facility just half a mile away from the north entrance to the springs offering basic tent sites or those with electricity. Moonshine Acres is an RV park that was established on the former site of a moonshine still, just 2 miles from the Ichetucknee Springs entrance. Moonshine has glamping tents if you don't have an RV, along with a clubhouse with communal activities, games, and ice. You can also stay at Smoakhouse Ranch, a historic property with cabins, a farm pasture, and all the modern amenities.
While Fort White is pretty small and offers only a small collection of your average chain restaurants (Hungry Howies and a Subway), there's a newer place in town that should be your go-to during your stay. The Collective: Food Yard & Garden is an open-air, covered food hall of sorts, with a patio full of seating and a garden center. It features a variety of different food vendors, including The Kitchen, an American breakfast-style place; El Mexicano, a Mexican restaurant; and Crazy Wings, which serves chicken wings and a variety of fried sides.
Of course, it would barely be a Florida town without a spot to buy a Cuban sandwich. TKO Cuban Cafe food truck, located just around the corner from The Collective, has you covered, serving medianoches or rice and beans along with Cuban coffee. And just up the road, there's a dive bar called Suicide Opossum Saloon that hosts live music and events, the perfect end to a day in one of Florida's most beautiful environments.