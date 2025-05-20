One Of North Florida's Most Scenic Towns Is A Charming Gateway To Crystal-Clear Springs And River Adventures

Florida has some of the best beaches in the United States, like the award-winning St. Petersburg Beach, with its vibrant, walkable downtown, and the famous soft white sand beach in Siesta Key, which frequently wins "best beach" awards. Lesser known to those who've never vacationed in Florida, however, are the crystal-clear, natural freshwater springs found throughout the inland part of the Sunshine State, where you can swim, kayak, snorkel, and paddleboard while admiring the diverse flora and fauna that's so unique to this tropical climate. One town, Fort White, in Northern Florida, is a gateway to one such park. Eight natural springs well and flow into each other, creating the Ichetucknee River, which shimmers a breathtaking crystalline blue and is a must-visit destination.

Found just 45 minutes from Gainesville, about an hour and a half from Jacksonville, and just under two hours from Tallahassee, Fort White is a small town in Columbia County, Florida, situated in the middle of the state's northern panhandle. Originally a military fort built to protect settlers and steamboat supply shipments from Seminole tribes during the Second Seminole War. The military abandoned the outpost within a decade, and the town of Fort White, about four miles downriver from the military fort, sprang up. By the late 1800s, Fort White boomed with phosphate mining, citrus farming, and cotton-growing industries. As those industries started to collapse around the turn of the century, people left to seek employment elsewhere, and the town stagnated.

Now, Fort White is the gateway to Ichetucknee Springs State Park, just over 4 miles away from the park's entrance. An incredible natural springs experience, the old fort area itself is conserved in conjunction with the Florida Wildlife Conservation to maintain habitats for local gopher tortoises and other flora.