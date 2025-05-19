Settled On Canada's Fog-Kissed North Coast Is The Only Known Viking Settlement In The New World

As far as European history in North America goes, most people associate the earliest settlers with Christopher Columbus in the 15th century, or maybe the pilgrims coming to New England in the 1600s. But there was one European group that arrived on the continent long before. In fact, the Norse Vikings came to North America around AD 1021, a 2022 study in Nature estimated, which would place their arrival nearly 500 years before Columbus'. There's one site that serves as evidence of these early American settlers, tucked among the windblown cliffs of Newfoundland, Canada, overlooking the Atlantic horizon. It's the L'Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site, a UNESCO World Heritage location where you can visit relics of an ancient Viking settlement.

Considering that Canada is the country with the longest coastline in the world, it makes sense that the Vikings landed here en route from Greenland. The site wasn't discovered until 1960, though, making it the first confirmed Norse site in North America (and, so far, the only). Its discovery flipped the previously accepted narrative that Columbus was the first European to find the continent — and might flip some of your assumptions, too. The site includes eight Viking buildings and dozens of artifacts from the settlement, including tools and ornaments. There's even some evidence of the Vikings' exploration of other areas of North America. Plus, you can listen to Norse sagas, see reenactments of the old settlement, and hike along the same coastline explored by the Vikings over 1,000 years ago.