This Giant National Park In Canada Is An Underrated Outdoor Paradise Full Of Coastal Fjords And Mountains

With most of its population inhabiting the South, a country as massive as Canada is bound to have unspoiled destinations where nature always wins. It's home to one of the Earth's most remote places, Sable Island, and you can even chase the beauty of the Northern Lights at Baffin Island. There is no shortage of natural wonders, which is why it only makes sense to set out on a journey to discover as many of these places as possible. When you're exploring the world's longest coastline, you want to pay extra attention to what lies ahead. Across the Gulf of Saint Lawrence in the Great Northern Peninsula, Atlantic Canada's second-largest national park exposes you to unique geological formations, cascading waterfalls, and stunning fjords that you must see to believe. Gros Morne National Park has the power to alter your perception of how rare and pristine Mother Nature can be.

This underrated paradise exemplifies the continental drift theory and glaciations that took place millions of years ago. Thanks to these geological processes, we now get to marvel at lush valleys, dramatic cliffs, and alpine plateaus unlike any other. To embark on new outdoor adventures, fly into Deer Lake Regional Airport, which is 30 minutes away from the national park. If you only find flights that land at St. John's International Airport, you can either plan a seven-hour road trip to the park or hop on an hour-long domestic flight to Deer Lake. Those coming from mainland Canada can take the ferry from North Sydney in Nova Scotia and arrive at Port aux Basques in Newfoundland. The drive from there can take anywhere between three and four hours.