This Giant National Park In Canada Is An Underrated Outdoor Paradise Full Of Coastal Fjords And Mountains
With most of its population inhabiting the South, a country as massive as Canada is bound to have unspoiled destinations where nature always wins. It's home to one of the Earth's most remote places, Sable Island, and you can even chase the beauty of the Northern Lights at Baffin Island. There is no shortage of natural wonders, which is why it only makes sense to set out on a journey to discover as many of these places as possible. When you're exploring the world's longest coastline, you want to pay extra attention to what lies ahead. Across the Gulf of Saint Lawrence in the Great Northern Peninsula, Atlantic Canada's second-largest national park exposes you to unique geological formations, cascading waterfalls, and stunning fjords that you must see to believe. Gros Morne National Park has the power to alter your perception of how rare and pristine Mother Nature can be.
This underrated paradise exemplifies the continental drift theory and glaciations that took place millions of years ago. Thanks to these geological processes, we now get to marvel at lush valleys, dramatic cliffs, and alpine plateaus unlike any other. To embark on new outdoor adventures, fly into Deer Lake Regional Airport, which is 30 minutes away from the national park. If you only find flights that land at St. John's International Airport, you can either plan a seven-hour road trip to the park or hop on an hour-long domestic flight to Deer Lake. Those coming from mainland Canada can take the ferry from North Sydney in Nova Scotia and arrive at Port aux Basques in Newfoundland. The drive from there can take anywhere between three and four hours.
When to visit Gros Morne National Park
There's a right and wrong way to experience the grandeur of Gros Morne National Park, and it all depends on what you're looking for. Bask in the fiery maroons and golden hues of fall during September and October — it's right after the summer crowds leave, and you can have the park all to yourself. Cross-country skiing enthusiasts should plan to visit between January and late March or early April. You have to be extra careful in winter since there's always the risk of heavy snowfall, ice storms, and avalanches. As the season transitions into spring, the melting snow feeds the waterfalls and refills the lakes and ponds of Gros Morne — the occasional snowfall is common, though. Of course, summertime offers the ultimate escape, when you can see the national park in all its glory.
Camping at Gros Morne National Park is a must, as it allows you to admire the brilliant celestial sky. There are five campgrounds dispersed throughout the park that operate from May to October. All are equipped with hot showers, toilets, stoves, and fireplaces — some provide dumping stations and Wi-Fi, too. Alternative accommodations include rustic cabins at Berry Hill Campground and a few smaller ones at Trout River and Lomond Campgrounds. If you really want to rough it out in the wild, you can pitch a tent at the primitive campsites. You have to be fully prepared, though, since only food lockers, wooden tent pads, and pit toilets are available. Bring everything else you may need for your solo camping trip. Most importantly, you can't start fires at the primitive sites, so have alternative heating supplies with you.
Leave the roads and take the trails at Gros Morne National Park
Boasting 60 miles of incredible trails, every path in Gros Morne National Park leads you to a striking spectacle. From short and leisurely strolls to multi-day treks and backcountry travels, you can find a hike that matches your abilities. Start with an easy one, the 1.2-mile Old Mail Road in the northern region of the national park. Taking around one hour to complete, this trail guides you to verdant forests, sand dunes, and coastal paths — you'll also encounter mountain bikers on this route. Take it up a notch and tackle the Baker's Brook Falls track, where you'll wander past colorful wildflowers and balsam fir trees before reaching the waterfalls. It isn't exactly difficult, but be prepared to hike around 6 miles for three hours. Don't forget bug spray either — this section is known for bug bites.
Now, it goes without saying that Gros Morne Mountain is the highlight of this national park, and its highest point is at 2,644 feet. If you're up for the challenge, trek the strenuous 10.5-mile Gros Morne Mountain Trail. Along the way, spot rock ptarmigans soaring overhead, arctic hares digging in the ground, and alpine vegetation lining the path toward the mountain. Once you reach the summit, take a moment to soak in the panoramic views of the Long Range Mountains, spanning 250 miles. The Southeast area of the national park offers several moderate hikes, like the 6-mile Stuckless Pond Trail, the 5-mile path to Lomond River, and the short, 4-mile Stanleyville Trail.
When it comes to backcountry hikes, the Long Range Mountains feature seven rigorous routes that aren't fully marked — you must be self-reliant and confident in your navigation skills. It's best to undertake these journeys with a group for safety reasons.
Cast a line, pedal the wheels, and paddle away
Bring your vacation fishing gear with you if you want to catch trout, char, and Atlantic salmon. Keep in mind that Gros Morne National Park has strict rules regarding this activity, though. For instance, you're only allowed to go fishing during the permitted season. There's a daily catch limit for different species, and you cannot set your rod an hour before sunrise or after sunset. All this is done to preserve, protect, and increase the fish population. Another way to enjoy the water is swimming. You can splash around in the ocean by the Shallow Bay and Lomond Campgrounds or take a dip in the Trout River Pond. Indoor swimming is available at the Recreation Complex in Rocky Harbour.
One of the best things to do in the national park is kayaking from Trout River to Bonne Bay, with scenery of volcanic cliffs, coastal caves, and the Green Gardens area. You can also paddle along the Inner Bonne Bay, where you'll be floating in the middle of two magnificent fjords. An easier way to view the awe-inspiring landscapes of Gros Morne National Park is by going on a boat trip. And, while there aren't designated biking paths in the park, some of the hiking trails provide good conditions for riding, like the Western Brook and Stuckless Ponds. When winter rolls in, you get to go snowmobiling and snowshoeing, as well as cross-country and backcountry skiing. You can create your own path in lowland forests or traverse unmarked paths in popular skiing sections.
Eventually, all getaways come to an end. But before you head straight to St. John's International Airport, take Samantha Brown's advice and spend a day in the city. St. John's in Newfoundland is famous for its European culture and whale-watching opportunities.