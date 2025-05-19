This Historic Hudson Valley County Charms With Serene Hills, Art Trails, And New York Flavor
Two hours north of fast-paced New York City, the idyllic Hudson River Valley hides some of the state's most overlooked and beautiful small towns in the state. City dwellers often head to Manhattan's surrounding islands looking to escape the hustle or to trendy Hudson, the "downtown of Upstate" New York. But those in the know travel to peaceful Dutchess County instead. With dozens of listed historic sites, cutting edge contemporary art, innovative viticulture and cuisine, all set in lovely landscapes of undulating hills and mountains, it's a dream getaway for anyone looking to take in some of upstate New York's most charming enclaves.
Covering 800 square miles and divided into four regions — northern, central, southern, and eastern — Dutchess County is interspersed with so much to explore. From early American history to farms, microbreweries, hiking trails, and even theatre and opera, you'll find Manhattan-style sophistication at a provincial pace. Scroll on for recommendations on some of the area's highlights and must-see spots.
What to see and do in Dutchess County
Whether you're looking to hike in stunning landscapes or brush up on early American history, there's something here for everyone. One of the area's most famous destinations is in the city of Beacon. Dia:Beacon houses the Dia Art Foundation's collection of abstract and conceptual art dating from the 1960's to the present, in a former 1920's box-printing factory constructed by the brand Nabisco. Each room or gallery features one artist's work. With a bookshop and café onsite, you could easily spend an entire day browsing the collection or exploring the outdoor gardens designed by artist Robert Irwin, but you may want to stroll through the town as well. The Dutchess County Contemporary Arts Trail connects Dia:Beacon with other museums and cultural events centers throughout the county, including the Hessel Museum of Art at Annandale-on-Hudson, Opus 40 in Saugerties, and the Storm King Art Center in New Windsor.
While you're journeying along the trail, you'll see that Hudson River scenery can't be beat. The Walkway Over the Hudson is a great way to see the natural beauty. Stretching from Poughkeepsie to Highland, the world's longest elevated pedestrian bridge offers sweeping vistas of the Catskill mountains any direction you look. Walk the whole length or simply take the elevator to the top and soak up the view.
Dutchess County is also home to 19 historic districts and 180 listed National Historic Sites. Among them, the Springwood estate, or the former home of America's 32nd President, Franklin D. Roosevelt, is one of the most popular. Built at the turn of the 18th century, it still holds many artifacts from four generations of his family including furniture, artwork, and taxidermy. His wife Eleanor's nearby retreat home, Val-Kill, is also a well-loved destination. The Vanderbilt Mansion is yet another impressive site, a country palace built in the Beaux-Arts style by one of America's most prominent families. It still contains lavish, original features and furnishings. Another historic mansion, the Staatsburgh State Historic Site, belonged to Ruth Livingstone Mills, wife of philanthropist Ogden Mills. Stroll through for a glimpse of opulent historic furnishings like furniture and art.
Discover delicious local food and drinks in Dutchess County
The Culinary Institute of America (CIA), considered to be one of the world's premier culinary colleges, is in Hyde Park, which means many of the area's restaurants employ highly trained chefs who know where to source the best local items from nearby farms and artisans. The Institute itself offers one-day cooking classes as well as student-run restaurants where you can taste innovative creations from the next Anne Burrell, who famously graduated from the CIA.
Locals love the highly-rated River and Post restaurant in Staatsburg for a seasonal menu of local fish, chicken, steaks, and vegetarian options served with a range of cocktails and local wine. One Google reviewer describes it as "one of the most wonderful restaurants in the Hudson Valley," saying the ambience and service was "memorable."
If boozy beverages are your thing, stop for craft beer at one of the local microbreweries that proudly use local ingredients to create a range of stouts, lagers, and ales. Black Snake Brewing Company in Staatsburg is a visitor favorite, with one Yelp review calling out their "great beer ... and a great collection of farm animals to say hi to!" Plan Bee Farm Brewery in Poughkeepsie uses all local ingredients, along with hops and fruit grown onsite, as well as honey from their own apiary. Also home to a range of farm animals, the farm's menu includes unique ciders and ales alongside a selection of local wines and snacks.
Those who prefer wine won't want to miss the driving route known as the Dutchess Wine Trail. Hop in a car and follow the signs past idyllic scenery to two popular, area wineries, Clinton and Millbrook Vineyards, which are 15 minutes away from each other. The New York Times called Millbrook "the Hudson Valley's flagship winery," while a traveler on Tripadvisor described Clinton as "exceptional."