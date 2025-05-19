This Historic Hudson Valley County Charms With Serene Hills, Art Trails, And New York Flavor

Whether you're looking to hike in stunning landscapes or brush up on early American history, there's something here for everyone. One of the area's most famous destinations is in the city of Beacon. Dia:Beacon houses the Dia Art Foundation's collection of abstract and conceptual art dating from the 1960's to the present, in a former 1920's box-printing factory constructed by the brand Nabisco. Each room or gallery features one artist's work. With a bookshop and café onsite, you could easily spend an entire day browsing the collection or exploring the outdoor gardens designed by artist Robert Irwin, but you may want to stroll through the town as well. The Dutchess County Contemporary Arts Trail connects Dia:Beacon with other museums and cultural events centers throughout the county, including the Hessel Museum of Art at Annandale-on-Hudson, Opus 40 in Saugerties, and the Storm King Art Center in New Windsor.

While you're journeying along the trail, you'll see that Hudson River scenery can't be beat. The Walkway Over the Hudson is a great way to see the natural beauty. Stretching from Poughkeepsie to Highland, the world's longest elevated pedestrian bridge offers sweeping vistas of the Catskill mountains any direction you look. Walk the whole length or simply take the elevator to the top and soak up the view.

Dutchess County is also home to 19 historic districts and 180 listed National Historic Sites. Among them, the Springwood estate, or the former home of America's 32nd President, Franklin D. Roosevelt, is one of the most popular. Built at the turn of the 18th century, it still holds many artifacts from four generations of his family including furniture, artwork, and taxidermy. His wife Eleanor's nearby retreat home, Val-Kill, is also a well-loved destination. The Vanderbilt Mansion is yet another impressive site, a country palace built in the Beaux-Arts style by one of America's most prominent families. It still contains lavish, original features and furnishings. Another historic mansion, the Staatsburgh State Historic Site, belonged to Ruth Livingstone Mills, wife of philanthropist Ogden Mills. Stroll through for a glimpse of opulent historic furnishings like furniture and art.