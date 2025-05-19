One Of Lisbon's Most Underrated Neighborhoods Is A Secret Pocket Of Color, Cobblestones, And Coastal Vibes

A trip to Lisbon is incomplete without a stroll through the winding lanes, taking in the colorful, multi-patterned facades around the city. In fact, travel guru Rick Steves describes modern-day Lisbon on his PBS show, "Rick Steves' Europe," as "a ramshackle-but-charming mix of now and then." This is especially true in Madragoa, where convents and lively fishing communities have become a mix of museums and modern cafes. While Lisbon (and Portugal in general) is well known for patterned ceramic tiles — which cover everything from homes to cathedrals and public buildings — in Madragoa, these azulejo tiles are particularly striking and you can take them in as you wander through the area's signature cobblestone alleyways. This waterfront neighborhood is a charming mix of historic streets and river views. So, whether you make it your home base or simply take a few hours to explore it, don't skip out on Madragoa on your next trip to Lisbon.

Another great thing about Madragoa is that it is easily accessible. You can get to this neighborhood by catching Tram 25 or Bus 714. Furthermore, Madragoa is only ten minutes from Praça Da Figueira, one of Lisbon's main squares. It is also easy to reach on foot, whether you hope to walk to and from this part of the city or simply stroll around the neighborhood. When it comes to accommodations, there are several unique places to stay in Madragoa, including Hermitage Castelo, a historic building with views of Chafariz da Esperança — a beautiful public fountain. If that's not up your alley, make sure to check out the boutique hotel Lisbon Cheese & Wine Suites, which is listed on the Michelin Guide.