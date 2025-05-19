One Of Lisbon's Most Underrated Neighborhoods Is A Secret Pocket Of Color, Cobblestones, And Coastal Vibes
A trip to Lisbon is incomplete without a stroll through the winding lanes, taking in the colorful, multi-patterned facades around the city. In fact, travel guru Rick Steves describes modern-day Lisbon on his PBS show, "Rick Steves' Europe," as "a ramshackle-but-charming mix of now and then." This is especially true in Madragoa, where convents and lively fishing communities have become a mix of museums and modern cafes. While Lisbon (and Portugal in general) is well known for patterned ceramic tiles — which cover everything from homes to cathedrals and public buildings — in Madragoa, these azulejo tiles are particularly striking and you can take them in as you wander through the area's signature cobblestone alleyways. This waterfront neighborhood is a charming mix of historic streets and river views. So, whether you make it your home base or simply take a few hours to explore it, don't skip out on Madragoa on your next trip to Lisbon.
Another great thing about Madragoa is that it is easily accessible. You can get to this neighborhood by catching Tram 25 or Bus 714. Furthermore, Madragoa is only ten minutes from Praça Da Figueira, one of Lisbon's main squares. It is also easy to reach on foot, whether you hope to walk to and from this part of the city or simply stroll around the neighborhood. When it comes to accommodations, there are several unique places to stay in Madragoa, including Hermitage Castelo, a historic building with views of Chafariz da Esperança — a beautiful public fountain. If that's not up your alley, make sure to check out the boutique hotel Lisbon Cheese & Wine Suites, which is listed on the Michelin Guide.
City streets meet coastal vibes in Madragoa
When one thinks of Lisbon, they usually think of the city's vibrant waterfront – a scene reminiscent of San Francisco – but with Madragoa's narrow, cobblestone streets, you'll feel like you've left the big city and will find all the charm of a small coastal town, culturally and historically. In fact, the tradition of adding decorative tiles to homes began in Madragoa. Initially, a form of protection against the humidity caused by the nearby water has now become one of Lisbon's top tourist attractions. You'll see the tiles all around the city — a tradition that dates back to the Moorish occupation of the area — and sold in nearly every shop aimed at travelers, but Madragoa is still one of the best places to spot them.
Nestled right near the city's waterfront, Madragoa was originally home to the fishermen and their wives. Today, you won't find the fish markets of the 19th century, but the neighborhood still feels uniquely coastal. From the streets of Madragoa, now lined with small cafes and restaurants, you'll glimpse views of the Tagus River where it opens up into the ocean. In this neighborhood, you'll still find traditional tapas restaurants, or petiscarias, which offer a mix of seafood, meats, cheeses, and other small bites. Food alone is a good reason to pop in, after all, Rick Steves considers Lisbon one of the best foodie destinations.
A neighborhood rich in art and culture
Before it was a fishing community, Madragoa was a neighborhood bound together by shared religious practices. At one point, Madragoa had three separate convents operating in the same neighborhood, which have since dissolved. Madragoa's Marionette Museum, where you'll find a large collection of traditional Portuguese puppets as well as displays from around the world, now uses the building of one former convent, Convento das Bernardas. The building itself, now a historic landmark, is worth a visit (if not just for the puppets).
Madragoa is also home to art galleries like the one that takes the city as its namesake — Madragoa (artwork from which has been presented at Art Basel). In the neighborhood, you'll also find the National Museum of Ancient Art and historical monuments such as the Chafariz da Esperança, a drinking fountain from the 18th century. There is plenty to keep one occupied for the day here, but even if you're just passing through, the colorful buildings are an art museum unto themselves, showing off some of the best of what Lisbon has to offer architecturally and culturally in this quiet, residential area. If you're traveling beyond Lisbon, check out some of Portugal's most breathtaking beaches.