One Of The Most Popular Treks In India's Himalayas Bursts With Endless Mountain Flowers And Lush Views

Getting to the Valley of Flowers isn't the easiest journey, but it is certainly worth it. You can fly directly into New Delhi from multiple U.S. cities, from where you will transfer closer to the Himalayas in Dehradun, Haridwar, or, one of the best destinations in the world for a stress-free wellness vacation, Rishikesh. You can do this via train, plane, bus, or private car in each case. Many guided tours will start from one of these cities and organize the next steps for you. At the time of writing, a guided tour from Rishikesh starts at $140 and will usually include a neighbouring trek, Hemkund Sahib.

If you are not on a guided tour, the next step is to get from one of these cities to Govindghat or Joshimath and from there to Pulna, where you can sign in to the National Park. For the first leg of this journey, you can either drive, hire a driver, or take a public bus. Your journey to Pulna will have to be done by private vehicle.

Though these stretches are reported to be absolutely beautiful, it is at Pulna where the fun really begins. To get to the start of the Valley of Flowers hike, you must first climb up to the village of Ghangaria, a tiny settlement with a few accommodations, shops, and restaurants that is well equipped to host hikers. The walk is a relatively manageable 5.5 miles but could take the whole day, depending on your hiking speed, due to its steep ascents. It is at Ghangaria where you will buy your ticket to enter the Valley of Flowers ($7 for foreigners at the time of writing).