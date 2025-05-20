This Cute Florida Island Offers A Tropical Day Trip With Bahamian Vibes To Swim And Snorkel In Clear Waters
When it comes to Florida beachside destinations, it's hard to imagine anything particularly new under the sun (pun intended). If you're a regular Florida vacationer, you might assume that you know all the best spots on either side of the peninsula, but have you ever heard of Peanut Island?
Nestled in the Intracoastal Waterway close to West Palm Beach, a vibrant southern city that's also America's most trending destination in 2025, Peanut Island is a unique and remarkable place that boasts the allure of a Bahamian retreat. It's easy to miss when scrolling the map, but given its 80-acre circumference, there's quite a bit of space to stretch your legs and appreciate the crystal-clear waters.
In fact, Peanut Island is almost like a personal island escape in the middle of a Floridian metropolis. It's so overlooked by tourists that the island is mostly visited by locals who want a break from the crowds of visitors and overbearing resort towers. So, if you're looking for a fabulous day trip during your vacation to West Palm Beach, Peanut Island is the perfect opportunity.
What makes Peanut Island so special
It may surprise you to know that Peanut Island is not naturally occurring. When looking at the map, you'll notice it sits directly in front of the Palm Beach Inlet, which connects the Intracoastal Waterway to the Atlantic Ocean. As the inlet was being excavated in 1918, the material was dumped nearby, creating the island from scratch. Initially, it only stretched for 10 acres, but as more material was excavated at the inlet and other sites in the area, Peanut Island grew to its current size. It still acts as a spoil site for the Port Authority, but the outer rim has been dedicated as a public park.
One thing to keep in mind is that Peanut Island is only accessible by boat. On the weekends, when the island is busiest, you'll see a crowd of personal watercraft surrounding it. Since alcohol is not permitted once on land, visitors choose to weigh anchors just offshore so they can party and come onto the island for bathroom breaks or beach combing. If you don't have a boat, you can take the Peanut Island Shuttle Boat. At the time of this writing, tickets cost $25 per adult and $12 per child. You can also take other water taxis or charter a boat as well.
Once you're on the island, snorkeling is a popular activity, and there are two snorkeling sites on the eastern edge. One spot has a reef, while the other is a lagoon where you can spot all kinds of underwater creatures. Like the Bahamas, the cobalt extends to an alien landscape just begging to be explored. Beyond snorkeling, you can swim, walk the 1.25-mile trail around the island, or just enjoy the relaxing vibes.
Making the trip to Peanut Island, Florida
Fortunately, West Palm Beach has its own international airport, so flying in and getting to Peanut Island is a relative breeze. To reach the marina where you can catch the Peanut Island Shuttle, it's only about a 20-minute drive.
As you might imagine, there are no hotels or resorts on Peanut Island itself. However, camping is allowed, so feel free to bring tents and other supplies with you. If you want to camp onsite, call ahead to reserve your spot and pay attention to the various rules and restrictions. Alternatively, if you just want to make a day trip to the island, there are many hotels and resorts nearby, both in Palm Beach and West Palm Beach. Among them is Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, a luxury getaway just 10 minutes from Peanut Island.
Although Peanut Island offers an incredible tropical island escape, it's only one of many things to do while you're in West Palm Beach. If you want to continue to avoid crowds while experiencing world-class attractions, we suggest heading over to the "oasis where art and nature work together," the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens. They're just 16 minutes south of the Marina and a few minutes from the airport.