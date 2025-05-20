This Cute Florida Island Offers A Tropical Day Trip With Bahamian Vibes To Swim And Snorkel In Clear Waters

It may surprise you to know that Peanut Island is not naturally occurring. When looking at the map, you'll notice it sits directly in front of the Palm Beach Inlet, which connects the Intracoastal Waterway to the Atlantic Ocean. As the inlet was being excavated in 1918, the material was dumped nearby, creating the island from scratch. Initially, it only stretched for 10 acres, but as more material was excavated at the inlet and other sites in the area, Peanut Island grew to its current size. It still acts as a spoil site for the Port Authority, but the outer rim has been dedicated as a public park.

One thing to keep in mind is that Peanut Island is only accessible by boat. On the weekends, when the island is busiest, you'll see a crowd of personal watercraft surrounding it. Since alcohol is not permitted once on land, visitors choose to weigh anchors just offshore so they can party and come onto the island for bathroom breaks or beach combing. If you don't have a boat, you can take the Peanut Island Shuttle Boat. At the time of this writing, tickets cost $25 per adult and $12 per child. You can also take other water taxis or charter a boat as well.

Once you're on the island, snorkeling is a popular activity, and there are two snorkeling sites on the eastern edge. One spot has a reef, while the other is a lagoon where you can spot all kinds of underwater creatures. Like the Bahamas, the cobalt extends to an alien landscape just begging to be explored. Beyond snorkeling, you can swim, walk the 1.25-mile trail around the island, or just enjoy the relaxing vibes.