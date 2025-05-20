This Colorado State Park Just South Of Denver Is Known For Its Red Rock Formations And Vibrant Flowers
Drive into the Centennial State and you'll likely be greeted by a handmade wooden sign that reads: "Welcome to Colorful Colorado." Dozens of the rustic border markers can be found lining various roadways as you enter the state, beckoning visitors to kick back and enjoy the view. And with landscapes so vibrant they could pass for canvas oil paintings, it's not hard to see why locals chose the moniker. For an example, look no further than Colorado's Roxborough State Park, which is certainly nothing short of art. Spanning nearly 3,500 acres, the site is home to stunning red rock formations and unruly wildflowers — the kind of natural beauty that would have made the likes of landscape artist Albert Bierstadt swoon.
Saturated with countless historical and geological gems, Roxborough State Park was recognized as a National Natural Landmark back in 1980. Three years later, it was deemed a National Archaeological Register District. The park's incredible past dates back to the Stone Age, evidenced by the more than 200 artifacts and 40 archaeological sites discovered on the land, including prehistoric campsites and rock shelters.
Situated about 50 miles southwest of the Denver International Airport, this natural wonder earns its place among the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado. Roxborough State Park's prime location puts it within driving distance of some of the state capital's best suburbs, including Littleton just outside of Denver and the underrated town of Castle Rock. Meaning, you'll have plenty of lodging options to choose from if you want to stay the night, from affordable roadside inns to branded hotel chains like the Hilton Garden Inn, Best Western, and Hampton Inn & Suites.
See the red rocks of Roxborough State Park
Pull on a pair of comfy hiking boots because Roxborough State Park has 15 miles of trails to explore. Set out on the Fountain Valley Loop for an easy ramble across the terrain. Stretching a little over 2.5 miles, the path will take you to the Fountain Valley Overlook for Instagrammable views of the surrounding rugged red rock formations and grassy meadows. If you'd prefer to sightsee on four wheels, you can reserve a naturalist guided tour on the state park's website, which will take you around the Fountain Valley Trail via an electric golf cart. The Rox Rides, as they're called, are only available on Mondays and Tuesdays from May to October. The guided tours are free, at the time of writing, so long as you have a park pass, but donations are encouraged. Be sure to submit your request for a ride at least two weeks in advance of your trip.
While adventuring through Roxborough State Park, keep your eyes peeled for native wildlife, including foxes and mule deer. Designated an Important Bird Area by the National Audubon Society, the park is also home to more than 100 species of birds, from broad-tailed hummingbirds to gray catbirds, so have your binoculars handy. A stop at the visitor center is also a must. There, you'll find a small gift shop and a bookstore as well as several ancient artifacts on display. If you want to pack a lunch to enjoy on your outing, there's also a patio outside the visitor center decked with eight picnic tables — just don't feed the wildlife!
Things to know before visiting the park
Before embarking on your Colorado state park excursion, there are a few things to know to make the most of your trip. Roxborough is open year-round, with current hours ranging from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. Operating hours are dependent on the season, so be sure to check the park's website for updated times. Just keep in mind that the weather does vary greatly depending on what time of year you visit: the summers are warm, and the winter months are frigid and snowy. Also, be prepared to pay an entrance fee upon arrival. A daily vehicle pass is $10 while an individual day pass will run you $4, at the time of writing.
Ready for the bad news? You'll have to leave your pets at home because they're not allowed in the park. On the flip side, you'll have plenty of opportunities to see some of Colorado's most prized critters. But be mindful of the animals and their natural habitat. Remember, you are the visitor. You'll also want to keep a safe distance away from any animals you come across, especially the larger ones like bobcats, mountain lions, and black bears, which the park brochure recommends staying up to 100 yards away from.
Don't wander off the trails, and always be on the lookout for rattlesnakes as well as toxic plants, such as poison ivy and poison hemlock. Last, but certainly not least, if you happen to stumble across an artifact whilst hiking through the red rocks, look but don't touch. Collecting artifacts could land you in jail for 30 days, not to mention slapped with a fine of up to $500. So be sure to leave items where you found them and tell a park employee at the visitor center about it instead.