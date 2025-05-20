This Colorado State Park Just South Of Denver Is Known For Its Red Rock Formations And Vibrant Flowers

Drive into the Centennial State and you'll likely be greeted by a handmade wooden sign that reads: "Welcome to Colorful Colorado." Dozens of the rustic border markers can be found lining various roadways as you enter the state, beckoning visitors to kick back and enjoy the view. And with landscapes so vibrant they could pass for canvas oil paintings, it's not hard to see why locals chose the moniker. For an example, look no further than Colorado's Roxborough State Park, which is certainly nothing short of art. Spanning nearly 3,500 acres, the site is home to stunning red rock formations and unruly wildflowers — the kind of natural beauty that would have made the likes of landscape artist Albert Bierstadt swoon.

Saturated with countless historical and geological gems, Roxborough State Park was recognized as a National Natural Landmark back in 1980. Three years later, it was deemed a National Archaeological Register District. The park's incredible past dates back to the Stone Age, evidenced by the more than 200 artifacts and 40 archaeological sites discovered on the land, including prehistoric campsites and rock shelters.

Situated about 50 miles southwest of the Denver International Airport, this natural wonder earns its place among the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado. Roxborough State Park's prime location puts it within driving distance of some of the state capital's best suburbs, including Littleton just outside of Denver and the underrated town of Castle Rock. Meaning, you'll have plenty of lodging options to choose from if you want to stay the night, from affordable roadside inns to branded hotel chains like the Hilton Garden Inn, Best Western, and Hampton Inn & Suites.