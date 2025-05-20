Just Outside Portland Is A Charming, Tree-Lined 'Retirement Town' Tucked Between A Mountain And A River

Retirement planning and dreaming means coming up with bucket list items like going on a safari in Africa or learning how to fly a plane. It also means fantasizing about where to live, such as beautiful Finland, named the best European country in which to retire, or closer to home like the palm tree-lined streets of Miami, Florida.

Retirement communities are another attractive option gaining favor, including the small but growing town of King City, Oregon, with a population that has grown more than 50% since 2010 to 5,355 in 2024. Located just 12 miles from Portland, King City is a nature lover's paradise situated between Washington County's Bull Mountain and the Tualatin River. There, you'll find a tree-lined town boasting outdoor adventures, golf, a city park brimming with greenery, and a quick drive to the metropolitan offerings of Portland. Originally established as a retirement community around 1966 for residents 55 and older, King City offered single-story homes with small lots for easy maintenance. Living in King City provided access to a private clubhouse, nine-hole golf course, pool, library, and a host of amenities such as lawn bowling, poker, yoga, bridge, and chess. The city began expanding in the 1980s with subdivisions open to all ages, but the median age of residents still skews older at 62.

If you have lived in Southern California or sunnier climes, moving to the wetter Pacific Northwest will be an adjustment. King City is known for mild, wet winters and warm, dry summers with an average rainfall in the Portland area of 36 to 43 inches a year. That may be more or less than you were thinking. Just consider the gloom factor, something that coffee can possibly remedy.