Just Outside Portland Is A Charming, Tree-Lined 'Retirement Town' Tucked Between A Mountain And A River
Retirement planning and dreaming means coming up with bucket list items like going on a safari in Africa or learning how to fly a plane. It also means fantasizing about where to live, such as beautiful Finland, named the best European country in which to retire, or closer to home like the palm tree-lined streets of Miami, Florida.
Retirement communities are another attractive option gaining favor, including the small but growing town of King City, Oregon, with a population that has grown more than 50% since 2010 to 5,355 in 2024. Located just 12 miles from Portland, King City is a nature lover's paradise situated between Washington County's Bull Mountain and the Tualatin River. There, you'll find a tree-lined town boasting outdoor adventures, golf, a city park brimming with greenery, and a quick drive to the metropolitan offerings of Portland. Originally established as a retirement community around 1966 for residents 55 and older, King City offered single-story homes with small lots for easy maintenance. Living in King City provided access to a private clubhouse, nine-hole golf course, pool, library, and a host of amenities such as lawn bowling, poker, yoga, bridge, and chess. The city began expanding in the 1980s with subdivisions open to all ages, but the median age of residents still skews older at 62.
If you have lived in Southern California or sunnier climes, moving to the wetter Pacific Northwest will be an adjustment. King City is known for mild, wet winters and warm, dry summers with an average rainfall in the Portland area of 36 to 43 inches a year. That may be more or less than you were thinking. Just consider the gloom factor, something that coffee can possibly remedy.
Retire and birdwatch, paddleboard, and golf in King City
Embracing retirement in King City will mean stepping out your front door. You can venture to the Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge where you can birdwatch, spot waterfowl and blue herons, and explore wetlands, forests, and riparian corridors along the one-mile River Trail which is open year-round and the 3.7-mile Wetland Trail, which is open May to September. Water enthusiasts looking for a peaceful outing or day-long voyage can access the Tualatin River Water Trail at a number of points including Brown's Ferry Park and Tualatin Community Park for paddleboarding, kayaking, and canoeing. Along the 38.5-mile route, you can hear birds, see bridges, and stop for hikes. The most notable trek is the rugged, lush, nearly three-mile hike to Ki-a-Kuts Falls in the Oregon Coast Range Mountains.
Golf can be a mainstay of retirement and you can play at the public King City Golf Course, a nine-hole, executive course with beautiful views of Mt. Hood. If you want a sports outlet, the King City Community Park offers a tennis court, basketball courts, a soccer field, picnic areas, and children's play areas. Nearby Bull Mountain Park in Tigard offers woodland hikes, open space, and a play area.
For cultural outings, your best bet is driving to Portland, one of the nation's best cities for art lovers, where you can attend monthly art walks; visit the studios of artists during Portland Open Studios in October; and enjoy the rotating exhibitions at the Portland Art Museum, which is in the midst of a renovation, and the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art. Portland boasts a number of public and private colleges within its radius for retirees looking to further their education.
Name-brand shops sit near King City
There are a handful of shopping and dining options in King City for everyday needs. You can find more of a shopping bonanza less than 15 minutes away in Tigard. Bridgeport Village is a 500,000-square-foot complex with restaurants and of-the-moment retailers such as Apple, Lulemon, Nike, Sephora, and Madewell. It also boasts the largest Regal IMAX Cinema in the state with 18 theaters. The center underwent a multi-million dollar upgrade with the addition of green spaces for live music and yoga, firepits, thoughtful climbing structures for kids, and canopied spaces for warmer summer days.
Planning is underway to continue developing King City, with a focus on adding more cultural, recreational, and retail opportunities to improve the residential way of life. It's a point to consider when sussing out retirement options, as you'll want to know what your future will look like in the community or town of your choice.
There definitely are financial pros and cons to retiring in Oregon. Home values in King City average $491,000, which is lower than in bigger, metropolitan areas. Finding the best retirement spot means looking at factors like sales tax, of which Oregon has none, and whether social security benefits are taxable (they aren't). Unfortunately, Oregon is the 10th most expensive state based on cost of living, and if you're coming with an estate worth $1 million or more, expect a hefty 10 to 16% tax imposed. So, while there are states that rank higher for retirement ease, such as Delaware, Virginia, and South Carolina, if Oregon has captured your heart, do your homework and talk to a financial adviser to see if your dream retirement pencils out.