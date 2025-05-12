Oregon's 'Authentic Fishing Village' Is A Picturesque, Cozy Coastal City Brimming With Delicious Seafood
If you're planning a trip anywhere on the Oregon Coast, you'll undoubtedly experience picturesque coastal beaches, small-town gems, and tasty seafood delights. Whether it's Seaside, Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destination for beaches and beauty, or Rockaway Beach, a cute beach city full of quaint shops and sleepy vibes, there's something to explore around every bend. One gem just south of Rockaway Beach is Garibaldi, an "authentic fishing village" offering visitors a cozy destination and tasty seafood.
The port city of Garibaldi, with a population of about 820 full-time residents, is situated on the northern end of the Tillamook Bay, near where it joins the Pacific Ocean. It takes about two hours to reach Garibaldi from Portland International Airport by car, which is recommended for ideal exploration. Reaching the city using by public transportation is possible by connecting through Tillamook, but you should expect it to take longer and have limited travel times. The best weather on the coast appears during the more crowded summer months, but Garibaldi can be enjoyed year-round, depending on your itinerary.
Garibaldi's earliest inhabitants were the Tillamook tribe of Native Americans, with Europeans first arriving by ship in 1788 and then not again until the early 19th century. One early European settler named the spot after Italian military leader and politician Giuseppe Garibaldi. The area was incorporated as a city in 1946. Garibaldi has proclaimed itself as "Oregon's authentic fishing village" due to its deep roots supporting the fishing and maritime industries. Its iconic anchor is the historic 1936 Garibaldi Pier's End & Boat House, which was used by the Coast Guard for decades. At 700 feet long this now-public fishing and crabbing pier is the longest pier in the state. It represents pioneers of the past while being admired by visitors of the present.
Explore the cozy community of Garibaldi
Once you've arrived, you can ditch the car and venture on foot through the city, which is only about 1.37 square miles. Learn about Pacific Northwest maritime history at the must-see Garibaldi Maritime Museum with displays centered around sailing adventures of the 18th century. It's open Thursday through Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, and free for children. The Visit Garibaldi tourism website also offers a walking map for download with points of interest along with trip-planning resources.
Another popular attraction is to hop aboard the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, which makes a 90-minute round trip between Garibaldi and Rockaway Beach, five miles away. You'll travel by vintage steam locomotive that offers both indoor and outdoor rail cars, with pricing starting at $27, and everyday availability from May to September. Exploring Garibaldi by water can be done at Garibaldi Marina, which offers boat rentals, slip spots for those traveling by boat, and a small store. It also offers information and supplies for crabbing, clam digging, or fishing. Adjacent to the railyard and in walking distance from the marina is Lumberman's Memorial Park, featuring a playground for children and tables to enjoy a scenic picnic.
When you're ready for some fishing action, there's no shortage of charter companies available to guide you out on the bay. Big Bite Fishin Charters operates on a 30-foot Thunder Jet aluminum fishing boat, featuring charters for all levels, with options for half- and full-day trips. Garibaldi Charters offers a range of deep-sea fishing excursions along with a walking tour for bay clamming.
Enjoy seafood delights and stay longer in Garibaldi, Oregon
In this tiny spot on the map known for seafood, places to sample and taste the day's fresh catches are plentiful. Fishermen's Korner on the Docks is known for its award-winning fish and chips served in a prime location on the docks. Nearby is the fisherman-owned The Spot, where you can have your own catch fileted or have fresh crab cooked on site. Pirate's Cove Restaurant is an oceanfront dining experience with an extensive seafood menu that's also popular for weekend breakfasts. You won't want to miss Kelley's Place bar and lounge, serving breakfast all day and seafood selections with stellar estuary views and a full cocktail bar. Garibaldi also celebrates seafood annually at the Seafood & Spirits Festival, a two-day event in May with multiple vendors, including local Oregon spirit crafters, brewers, and wineries. The free event also offers hands-on demonstrations, classes, and live music.
When you're ready to call it a night, you can choose from a variety of accommodations, including the city's lone hotel, Hotel Garibaldi, with 50 rooms and suites. You'll enjoy amenities such as a complimentary breakfast buffet, fish-cleaning station, pool, and on-site dining options. For the more budget-friendly travelers, choose the Garibaldi Inn at the Bay featuring 22 motel rooms, some with kitchenettes, or the Harborview Inn & RV Park with 18 rooms and 29 RV spots that is close to the boat launch. Camping options include Roam Tillamook, with 198 RV spots and 31 tent spots along the Bay shores in town, and oceanfront Barview Jetty County Campground, about one mile outside the city. For more Oregon Coast fishing adventures, venture to Port Orford, an artsy, eclectic fishing town hidden on Oregon's South Coast.