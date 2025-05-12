Oregon's 'Authentic Fishing Village' Is A Picturesque, Cozy Coastal City Brimming With Delicious Seafood

If you're planning a trip anywhere on the Oregon Coast, you'll undoubtedly experience picturesque coastal beaches, small-town gems, and tasty seafood delights. Whether it's Seaside, Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destination for beaches and beauty, or Rockaway Beach, a cute beach city full of quaint shops and sleepy vibes, there's something to explore around every bend. One gem just south of Rockaway Beach is Garibaldi, an "authentic fishing village" offering visitors a cozy destination and tasty seafood.

The port city of Garibaldi, with a population of about 820 full-time residents, is situated on the northern end of the Tillamook Bay, near where it joins the Pacific Ocean. It takes about two hours to reach Garibaldi from Portland International Airport by car, which is recommended for ideal exploration. Reaching the city using by public transportation is possible by connecting through Tillamook, but you should expect it to take longer and have limited travel times. The best weather on the coast appears during the more crowded summer months, but Garibaldi can be enjoyed year-round, depending on your itinerary.

Garibaldi's earliest inhabitants were the Tillamook tribe of Native Americans, with Europeans first arriving by ship in 1788 and then not again until the early 19th century. One early European settler named the spot after Italian military leader and politician Giuseppe Garibaldi. The area was incorporated as a city in 1946. Garibaldi has proclaimed itself as "Oregon's authentic fishing village" due to its deep roots supporting the fishing and maritime industries. Its iconic anchor is the historic 1936 Garibaldi Pier's End & Boat House, which was used by the Coast Guard for decades. At 700 feet long this now-public fishing and crabbing pier is the longest pier in the state. It represents pioneers of the past while being admired by visitors of the present.