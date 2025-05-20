California's Thriving Agricultural Community Is A Picturesque City With Easy Access To Iconic Destinations
When you think of California's long Central Valley (which covers about 18,000 square miles), mountain ranges and arid landscapes might spring to mind. You might even think about destinations like America's farm-to-fork capital or a charming college town known as the "City of Roses." However, if you've never checked out Live Oak, make sure to stick a pin in your map for the next time you're heading through the heart of the Golden State. You could be in for a surprise.
Located about 36 miles south of Chico and just over 50 northbound from downtown Sacramento, you shouldn't miss Live Oak on California Route 99. Buttressed by the Sutter Buttes, known as the "smallest mountain range in the world" and made of remnants of an ancient volcano, the area is framed by dramatic and picturesque landforms. Among the town's surrounding orchards and fields, nearby nature preserves like Sutter National Wildlife Refuge, Oroville Wildlife Area, and Gray Lodge Wildlife Area are within a half-hour drive. All this in a place that averages 300 sunny days per year, making it a dream for outdoor enthusiasts. But let's bring it back home to central Live Oak, because after all of those scenic strolls through nature and a stop at a farm stand or two, this welcoming town of fewer than 10,000 residents is an inviting and affordable retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Live Oak cooks up an array of good eats
With numerous national forests and an iconic lake with mountain charm within a morning's drive to the east, Live Oak makes an ideal jumping-off spot for outdoor adventure and relaxation. If you're passing through and need some shut-eye, your best bet for a comfortable place to stay is in neighboring Yuba City, just 10 miles down the road. Still, Live Oak is a super spot for starting your Central Valley adventures.
Renowned for its rich agricultural traditions, the Central Valley brims with endless culinary choices, from wineries and breweries to fruit, vegetables, and nuts. The produce grown here puts food on the tables across a quarter of the U.S. despite representing only 1% of the country's total farmland, so it's no surprise that the Central Valley is endearingly referred to as our nation's breadbasket. Live Oak takes full advantage of its robust local bounty with a small yet lively culinary scene. From food truck rallies to the Waffle Shop to Pasquini's Fine Italian Food to Betty's Authentic Mexican Restaurant, a local treasure that has been family-owned and operated since 1968, there's something to please every palate.
Sip local wine beneath the Sutter Buttes
A stop through downtown Live Oak will reward you with a walkable, quaint historic district with turn-of-the-century brick buildings and palm trees. Take a sweet stop — or test your self-control! — at Penny Candy Store, which serves ice cream, shaved ice, and a range of confections in an unmissable, big top-themed shop along the main drag. And the original 1876 California and Oregon Railroad Depot, meticulously restored a couple of decades ago, is a throwback to the heady, bygone era of westward railroad expansion.
Of course, don't forget the tipple! A visit to the Central Valley wouldn't be complete without a stop at one of its many wineries, and Live Oak's Cordi Winery should be at the top of your list. "We're family, pet, and picnic-friendly!" the family-owned business says. Just about every other weekend in the summer, Cordi Winery opens to the public, so bring your own nibbles and enjoy a flight of local wine as you take in the view of grape vines beneath the Sutter Buttes. Whether you're in the mood for something quirky, elegant, or au natural, Live Oak features a little something for every taste.