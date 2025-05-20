California's Thriving Agricultural Community Is A Picturesque City With Easy Access To Iconic Destinations

When you think of California's long Central Valley (which covers about 18,000 square miles), mountain ranges and arid landscapes might spring to mind. You might even think about destinations like America's farm-to-fork capital or a charming college town known as the "City of Roses." However, if you've never checked out Live Oak, make sure to stick a pin in your map for the next time you're heading through the heart of the Golden State. You could be in for a surprise.

Located about 36 miles south of Chico and just over 50 northbound from downtown Sacramento, you shouldn't miss Live Oak on California Route 99. Buttressed by the Sutter Buttes, known as the "smallest mountain range in the world" and made of remnants of an ancient volcano, the area is framed by dramatic and picturesque landforms. Among the town's surrounding orchards and fields, nearby nature preserves like Sutter National Wildlife Refuge, Oroville Wildlife Area, and Gray Lodge Wildlife Area are within a half-hour drive. All this in a place that averages 300 sunny days per year, making it a dream for outdoor enthusiasts. But let's bring it back home to central Live Oak, because after all of those scenic strolls through nature and a stop at a farm stand or two, this welcoming town of fewer than 10,000 residents is an inviting and affordable retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city.