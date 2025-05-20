The Bizarre Stretch Of Road In Indiana Where Objects Defy Gravity And Appear To Roll Uphill

Indiana is a prime travel destination for those who love the weird and whimsical side of travel. In Charlestown, you can wander the ruins of the abandoned Rose Island amusement park, surrounded by nature and nostalgia. In the state's capital of Indianapolis, there's a whimsically unique art house where architecture defies gravity in Artspark. Drive about 30 minutes outside of Indianapolis to a nondescript hill in Mooresville, and you'll find another gravity-defying curiosity. The aptly-named Gravity Hill has a roadway where visitors come to put their car in neutral and watch in awe as it starts rolling upwards, as if being pushed by an invisible force.

Mooresville's Gravity Hill isn't noticeable if you happen to be driving through unknowingly. It doesn't have signs or particular standout landmarks, but locals have long known about the spot, building a wealth of urban legends about the origins of its seemingly anti-gravity properties. One says that a shaman cursed the spot, pushing vehicles away from sacred ground, while another is darker. Some say that a school bus was struck by an oncoming train, killing some of the children aboard, whose ghosts now push away cars to prevent further collisions.

In reality, Gravity Hill is one of the many optical illusions that happen on roads across the country. It comes down to the way we perceive the landscape. What appears as an uphill slope is actually on a larger piece of land that is slightly downhill. Its appearance is deceptive because the road and surrounding land both slope in the same direction, though at slightly different angles. The absence of buildings and the obscured horizon work together to trick your sense of gravity.