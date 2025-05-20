The Bizarre Stretch Of Road In Indiana Where Objects Defy Gravity And Appear To Roll Uphill
Indiana is a prime travel destination for those who love the weird and whimsical side of travel. In Charlestown, you can wander the ruins of the abandoned Rose Island amusement park, surrounded by nature and nostalgia. In the state's capital of Indianapolis, there's a whimsically unique art house where architecture defies gravity in Artspark. Drive about 30 minutes outside of Indianapolis to a nondescript hill in Mooresville, and you'll find another gravity-defying curiosity. The aptly-named Gravity Hill has a roadway where visitors come to put their car in neutral and watch in awe as it starts rolling upwards, as if being pushed by an invisible force.
Mooresville's Gravity Hill isn't noticeable if you happen to be driving through unknowingly. It doesn't have signs or particular standout landmarks, but locals have long known about the spot, building a wealth of urban legends about the origins of its seemingly anti-gravity properties. One says that a shaman cursed the spot, pushing vehicles away from sacred ground, while another is darker. Some say that a school bus was struck by an oncoming train, killing some of the children aboard, whose ghosts now push away cars to prevent further collisions.
In reality, Gravity Hill is one of the many optical illusions that happen on roads across the country. It comes down to the way we perceive the landscape. What appears as an uphill slope is actually on a larger piece of land that is slightly downhill. Its appearance is deceptive because the road and surrounding land both slope in the same direction, though at slightly different angles. The absence of buildings and the obscured horizon work together to trick your sense of gravity.
Safety considerations and tips for visiting Indiana's Gravity Hill
Gravity Hill is a bit tricky to spot, given its lack of markers. The hill is located on Keller Hill Road, about five minutes from downtown. Heading west from the main town of Mooresville, it's about 1 mile on Keller Hill Road after a few smaller hills. You can test the illusion by putting your car in neutral at the bottom of the big hill, where there's a large, old tree to the right of the road.
However, you should be careful since it is a busy road, and most aren't there for the mystery. It's safer to test the illusion by pulling over and placing a ball or other round object to see it roll uphill. If you're committed to taking it on with the car, go when the road is less busy and have another person there to watch traffic. You won't feel a super forceful acceleration, but it will slowly move against your perception of the hill's slope.
Afterwards, consider stopping in Mooresville for the day. It's a lovely town with walkable neighborhoods and parks, just 9 miles from Indianapolis International Airport. While in town, grab a bite at Squealer's Barbecue, a highly-rated local favorite that's loved for its pulled pork. If you're coming to or from Indianapolis, also consider stopping at the Indianapolis Moon Tree, a historical tree with cosmic connections.