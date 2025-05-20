Nevada's Remote Free-To-Access Valley Hot Springs Offer A Truly Secluded Escape Surrounded By Mountains

Besides the endless casinos and the magnificent shows in Las Vegas, the Silver State is also home to the hidden desert town of Fernley, the gateway to the annual Burning Man Festival. It's also one of the coolest states for a road trip — the 370-mile Death Drive across rugged terrain and through ghost towns is an epic and one-of-a-kind experience. The one thing you might not expect is that Nevada also has a glorious outdoor hot spring that's free and open year-round.

Fish Lake Valley Hot Spring is a natural oasis in the middle of the desert close to the California border. You can soak in the natural hot spring with spectacular views — it's tucked between the Silver Peak Mountains and the White Mountains, which divide Nevada and California, and the site of the 13,147-foot Boundary Peak, Nevada's highest point. Esmeralda County manages and maintains the hot spring, which is open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It's a 20-minute drive via a county-maintained dirt road from Dyer, an unincorporated farming community.

The easiest way to reach this hidden gem is to drive from Las Vegas or Reno. From Las Vegas to Fish Lake Valley, it's a 3-hour and 45-minute drive via US-95 North (or about 250 miles). It takes about the same amount of time (215 miles) from Reno, but from the opposite direction via US-95 South. Google Maps in backcountry Nevada may not be reliable, so get a physical, topographical map for the area you want to explore. Yes, it requires effort to get to this remote corner of Nevada, but it's worthwhile. Besides soaking in the hot spring, other fun things include camping, birding, wildlife watching, and exploring a nearby ghost town.