Nevada's Remote Free-To-Access Valley Hot Springs Offer A Truly Secluded Escape Surrounded By Mountains
Besides the endless casinos and the magnificent shows in Las Vegas, the Silver State is also home to the hidden desert town of Fernley, the gateway to the annual Burning Man Festival. It's also one of the coolest states for a road trip — the 370-mile Death Drive across rugged terrain and through ghost towns is an epic and one-of-a-kind experience. The one thing you might not expect is that Nevada also has a glorious outdoor hot spring that's free and open year-round.
Fish Lake Valley Hot Spring is a natural oasis in the middle of the desert close to the California border. You can soak in the natural hot spring with spectacular views — it's tucked between the Silver Peak Mountains and the White Mountains, which divide Nevada and California, and the site of the 13,147-foot Boundary Peak, Nevada's highest point. Esmeralda County manages and maintains the hot spring, which is open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It's a 20-minute drive via a county-maintained dirt road from Dyer, an unincorporated farming community.
The easiest way to reach this hidden gem is to drive from Las Vegas or Reno. From Las Vegas to Fish Lake Valley, it's a 3-hour and 45-minute drive via US-95 North (or about 250 miles). It takes about the same amount of time (215 miles) from Reno, but from the opposite direction via US-95 South. Google Maps in backcountry Nevada may not be reliable, so get a physical, topographical map for the area you want to explore. Yes, it requires effort to get to this remote corner of Nevada, but it's worthwhile. Besides soaking in the hot spring, other fun things include camping, birding, wildlife watching, and exploring a nearby ghost town.
How to enjoy Fish Lake Valley Hot Spring
In the desolate desert surrounded by mountains is a fenced-off area with a concrete tub and a constant stream of 105-degree water sourced from the nearby thermal spring. The tub is big enough to accommodate six to seven people and is 4 feet deep. Since the location is remote, you and your party might be the only ones enjoying the hot spring. It's the perfect place to hang out with your family and friends, crack open a beer (or an ice-cold beverage), relax, and enjoy the scenery. If you get too warm in the tub, you can wade into the small pond where the hot spring's runoff flows. The pond has many goldfish, and the water is a bit cooler.
The winter months, with their cooler temperatures, are the best time to enjoy the hot spring. It's best to avoid March, as the weather is unpredictable. You can soak any time, but the most magical time to enjoy it is at night, during or close to a full moon, when the sky is at its darkest and clearest. Lean back and look up above the steaming water, and you will be in awe of thousands of stars and the sparkling Milky Way.
Some tips: Bring footwear that you don't mind getting muddy and an extra layer of clothing to change into, like a robe, especially for winter. Pack plenty of water, a head lamp with extra batteries, and snacks — there are no shops nearby for supplies. Enjoy your drink in a can or a camping mug. Broken glass near a natural spring is dangerous for fellow soakers and wildlife.
Wild camping at Fish Lake Valley
The best way to enjoy multiple days of soaking is to camp near it! In addition to the parking lot, this county-maintained site has vault toilets, a stone sink basin, and several cooking grills. Bring your own gear and supplies, and you are set to live off the grid for a few days (cell service can be spotty). As much as you love the hot spring, please make sure you set your camp at least 100 feet away. When you go, leave no trace: take all your trash and leave the site in the same or better condition than when you found it.
The Fish Lake Valley is the only water source in the vicinity, attracting wildlife and birds. You might spot a white-tailed deer, as well as furry critters like groundhogs and chipmunks. At dusk, keep your eyes open for flocks of starlings that land from the sky to roost in the reeds near the pond. Keep a respectable distance from all animals and birds, and observe them in their natural habitats. Despite the name, fishing is restrictive in the area because it's home to the endangered Fish Lake Valley tui chub.
After bidding the hot spring and wilderness goodbye, head to Gold Point, an abandoned mining town 67 miles southeast of Dyer. Roam the streets of the ghost town, where you will find well-preserved mining equipment, various vehicles, and buildings, like the original post office, a general store, and the Gold Point Ghost Town Bed & Breakfast. It's a proper historical saloon where you can knock back a beer or cocktail and fall asleep in a miner's cabin with a proper bed after spending days in the wilderness.