Nevada's Menacingly Named Road Offers A Scenic Drive Through Otherworldly Terrain And Ghost Towns
With its miles of breathtaking desert landscapes and majestic mountain ranges, Nevada is a gorgeous state to visit for an unforgettable getaway. Whether you want to get as close to Area 51 as possible on a scenic, otherworldly highway or discover offbeat art and cool, funky towns on a unique Nevada route, the Silver State effortlessly lends itself to some epic road trips.
Ironically, one of its most hauntingly beautiful routes goes by a dauntingly dark name. Beginning in Las Vegas and looping around the idyllic desert expanses of western Nevada until it reaches the town of Beatty, Death Drive is a 370-mile road trip that's simply to die for.
Discover some of the state's most marvel-worthy sites, including bewitching ghost towns, awe-inspiring national and state parks, and delightfully quirky roadside attractions. Beyond the chaotic casinos and neon-lit nightlife of Sin City, Death Drive promises a peaceful and peril-free journey that will make you feel alive.
Wake up in Vegas, sleep in Pahrump on the Death Drive road trip
While the 370-mile loop can be driven in under six hours, you'll want to take your time to enjoy all the stops and sights along the way. You can make it an even longer getaway by planning an overnight stay or two. Regardless of where you choose to stop, Las Vegas is the perfect place to start. From Sin City, head west on State Route 159 for about 25 miles, passing through the picturesque Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Take your first scenic side trip down the 13-mile roadway at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Marked by sweeping vistas of vibrant red rock formations, the scenic drive takes around 30 minutes to complete and costs $15 per vehicle.
The next stop-worthy spot is Pahrump. Situated about 60 miles west of Vegas, the small desert town is packed with places to wet your whistle and fill your belly. On the way, pull into the Mountain Springs Saloon for a cold one. Covered from floor to ceiling in one-dollar bills, the beloved biker bar offers quirky dive bar vibes, tasty pub grub, and regular live music. If wine is your beverage of choice, head to one of the town's local wineries. Pahrump Valley Winery is the state's largest wine producer, while Sanders Family Winery pours flavorful wines with the added bonus of gorgeous mountain views. After indulging in adult beverages, enjoy a hearty homestyle meal at Mom's Diner and check into Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Gambling Hall for the night.
Explore beautiful valleys and ghost towns from Pahrump to Beatty
With a similarly menacing name, Death Valley National Park is situated along Death Drive about an hour west of Pahrump. If you want to stick to the "death" theme, make a point to stop at Coffin It Up on the way. Feed your morbid curiosities at the delightfully dark roadside attraction that crafts real-life coffins and sells coffin-shaped souvenirs. Head to their website to arrange a tour of the grounds, named "Coffinwood," which will take you on a two-hour spooky stroll through the cemetery and coffin-making studio.
When you make it to Death Valley, you'll have ample opportunity to explore surreal, Mars-like landscapes. Despite its scorching temperatures and desolate atmosphere, the park boasts some of the most magnificent scenery in the desert. Hike the spectacular Telescope Peak to see the highest and lowest points in the continental U.S., or watch the sunset from Zabriskie Point, which offers one of the most scenic vistas in Death Valley.
With over 600 ghost towns scattered throughout Nevada, a Silver State road trip wouldn't be complete without visiting one of its abandoned beauties. On the way to the next living town on the route, be sure to stop in Rhyolite, one of the best-preserved and most photographed ghost towns in the state. After a day of desert exploring, settle into the quaint town of Beatty for the evening and check into the Stagecoach Hotel & Casino. In the morning, fuel up with a hot breakfast at Mel's Diner before beginning your drive back to Vegas, which takes about an hour and a half without stops. Wherever you do choose to stop, you're sure to have the time of your life on Death Drive.