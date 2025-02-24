Nevada's Menacingly Named Road Offers A Scenic Drive Through Otherworldly Terrain And Ghost Towns

With its miles of breathtaking desert landscapes and majestic mountain ranges, Nevada is a gorgeous state to visit for an unforgettable getaway. Whether you want to get as close to Area 51 as possible on a scenic, otherworldly highway or discover offbeat art and cool, funky towns on a unique Nevada route, the Silver State effortlessly lends itself to some epic road trips.

Ironically, one of its most hauntingly beautiful routes goes by a dauntingly dark name. Beginning in Las Vegas and looping around the idyllic desert expanses of western Nevada until it reaches the town of Beatty, Death Drive is a 370-mile road trip that's simply to die for.

Discover some of the state's most marvel-worthy sites, including bewitching ghost towns, awe-inspiring national and state parks, and delightfully quirky roadside attractions. Beyond the chaotic casinos and neon-lit nightlife of Sin City, Death Drive promises a peaceful and peril-free journey that will make you feel alive.