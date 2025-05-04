Nevada's Hidden Desert Town With Vibrant Attractions Is A Gateway To The Annual Burning Man Festival

With heavy hitters like Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada's less flashy destinations often go overlooked. Situated 30 minutes outside Reno, in the heart of high desert country, lies Fernley. This welcoming small town is known for its affordable cost of living and wealth of quintessential American West attractions, including the Fernley 95A Speedway, free desert camping, and the Fernley Rodeo.

With a population just under 25,000, Fernley remains well off the tourist trail most of the year, except for the days and weeks before Burning Man, an annual week-long "community and global cultural movement" that sees revelers flock to the scorching deserts of Black Rock City, Nevada. Almost 100 miles outside this temporary city, Fernley is the last major stop (and place to get gas) before "Burners" enter the barren desert.

Burning Man is held every year over Labor Day weekend, so if you visit Fernley anytime around the last week in August and the first week in September, expect crowds of artists, creatives, and makers, and fully booked hotels. It's also a great opportunity to spot art cars and portable installations on their way to and from "The Burn." For the chance to see a permanent installation of Burning Man art, visit Reno, the world's "Biggest Little City," with a walkable hub of food and outdoor fun. Stop by the Reno Playa Art Trail (find a map here) to see huge public installations by internationally renowned artists, including Kate Raudenbush and Mark Szulgi.