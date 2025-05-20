Just Outside Of Minneapolis Is A Quirky Lakeside City With A Beloved Farmer's Market And Serene Beaches

There's something about a charming Midwest city that lets you feel fully relaxed and at peace. Perhaps part of it is being able to ditch the car and explore the country's calmer urban cities via bike, like Minneapolis in Minnesota, America's most bikeable city, or perhaps it's the tranquility of the serene lakes and beaches. Maybe it's being able to enjoy both things during the same trip with ease, like, say, if you first fly into Minneapolis–Saint Paul International (MSP) and explore the Mississippi River-set city before heading 30 minutes southwest to truly learn why the state is called the "land of 10,000 lakes."

It's there that you'll find the city of Prior Lake, Minnesota — a gem of a getaway for lake lovers. What makes this city so enticing is that it has not just one lake within its borders but a couple of handfuls. The largest, as the city's name suggests, is Prior Lake, which is split into Upper Prior Lake and Lower Prior Lake. Near the latter is Sand Point Beach, which is perfect for swimming, volleyball, and picnics. Watzl's Beach, though not as great with parking as Sand Point, also offers a nice spot for swimming and isn't too crowded. Plus, this beach, situated near where Lower Prior Lake meets Upper Prior Lake, is part of the larger Lakefront Park. Aside from housing a quaint beach along the shore, this park features nature trails, a fishing pier, a skate park, and an amphitheater, which is where the city's annual Lakefront Music Fest takes place. Prior Lake brings beloved artists to its city each year for this massive summertime event, including past performers Pat Benatar, Dierks Bentley, Darius Rucker, and REO Speedwagon. And that's only the start of what the lakeside city has to offer.