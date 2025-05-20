Just Outside Of Minneapolis Is A Quirky Lakeside City With A Beloved Farmer's Market And Serene Beaches
There's something about a charming Midwest city that lets you feel fully relaxed and at peace. Perhaps part of it is being able to ditch the car and explore the country's calmer urban cities via bike, like Minneapolis in Minnesota, America's most bikeable city, or perhaps it's the tranquility of the serene lakes and beaches. Maybe it's being able to enjoy both things during the same trip with ease, like, say, if you first fly into Minneapolis–Saint Paul International (MSP) and explore the Mississippi River-set city before heading 30 minutes southwest to truly learn why the state is called the "land of 10,000 lakes."
It's there that you'll find the city of Prior Lake, Minnesota — a gem of a getaway for lake lovers. What makes this city so enticing is that it has not just one lake within its borders but a couple of handfuls. The largest, as the city's name suggests, is Prior Lake, which is split into Upper Prior Lake and Lower Prior Lake. Near the latter is Sand Point Beach, which is perfect for swimming, volleyball, and picnics. Watzl's Beach, though not as great with parking as Sand Point, also offers a nice spot for swimming and isn't too crowded. Plus, this beach, situated near where Lower Prior Lake meets Upper Prior Lake, is part of the larger Lakefront Park. Aside from housing a quaint beach along the shore, this park features nature trails, a fishing pier, a skate park, and an amphitheater, which is where the city's annual Lakefront Music Fest takes place. Prior Lake brings beloved artists to its city each year for this massive summertime event, including past performers Pat Benatar, Dierks Bentley, Darius Rucker, and REO Speedwagon. And that's only the start of what the lakeside city has to offer.
Explore lakes and markets
Though the two halves of Prior Lake can keep you plenty occupied and content during your stay, if you want to visit a different lake every day of your trip, you can most definitely do that. The next biggest body of water is Spring Lake, which Upper Prior Lake flows into. Spring Lake Regional Park offers more trails through forests and various elevations for both walking and biking, as well as pickleball courts, and a kayak dock. There's also Cleary Lake and its park and beach slightly to the south, as well as the nearby Rice Lake, Crystal Lake, and Blind Lake. Just to the north are Arctic Lake, Howard Lake, and Haas Lake.
During the summer season, locals and visitors alike flock to the popular farmers market on Main Street to grab delicious and unique treats. The event, which is held weekly on Saturdays, has been running for more than 20 years and focuses on supporting local businesses, promoting organic goods, and fostering community in Prior Lake. Shoppers can visit vendors selling hand-crafted home goods, locally tapped maple syrup, organic beauty products, and fresh produce. The farmers market also features food trucks on-site selling ready-to-eat meals, baristas to perk you up with some coffee, and musicians adding to the ambiance with live performances.
Where to eat and stay in Prior Lake
Some of Minnesota's outdoor lake cities, like Nisswa, prefer to keep their cozy vibe throughout, but that's not the case for Prior Lake. In addition to beaches and beautiful nature, the city sets itself apart as a place to have fun, and it's where you'll find the massive Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. This four-star resort features a slew of amenities, including hundreds of rooms and a 24/7 casino. The resort houses 10 different bars and restaurants — from the sit-down Mystic Steakhouse to the Drinx Bar right in the middle of the casino. There's also the Promenade Bar on the way to the Mystic Showroom, where guests can catch musical and comedic performances. If you just want to kick back and relax, you can do so at the on-site spa. Another hotel feature is the gorgeous Meadows at Mystic Lake golf course. Its 11 scenic acres are filled with wildflowers, waterfalls, and a 2,500-foot stream. The average price to stay at the hotel runs around $200 per night.
While Mystic Lake Casino Hotel is the main lodging in Prior Lake, there are a few other nearby options about 10 minutes away in Shakopee, Minnesota, including a Hampton Inn, a Holiday Inn, and a Fairfield Inn. As for places to grab some food outside of the casino area, you can find a bunch in the downtown area right by Lower Prior Lake. Sit down for upscale Italian at Perron's Sul Lago, tacos and margaritas at Teresa's Mexican Restaurant, or high-end Hawaiian at Pau Hana. If you can't get enough of the city's lakes and don't want to miss a single second of those water views, head to the south side of Upper Prior Lake to get some grub on the waterfront. While "Minnesota's Best-Known Beach Bar" is Zorbaz in the town of Spicer, you can get your own waterfront drinking on in Prior Lake at Charlie's On Prior.