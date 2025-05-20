Rick Steves' Favorite 'Apparition Site' In Europe Is Also A Tourist-Friendly Place Of Peace
Europe is full of surreal religious wonders. From the healing properties of the waters at Lourdes to the miraculous interventions of the Black Madonna in Częstochowa, Poland, there is no shortage of destinations filled with spiritual wonder. Mystical experiences, both saintly and spooky, are common across Europe, with holy apparitions rubbing shoulders with some of the most haunted destinations in the world. The holiest spots in Europe are often the focus of pilgrimages. Santiago de Compostela in northern Spain marks the end of the Camino de Santiago, while the rocky island wonder of Mont St. Michel in France is another popular place to visit. These remarkable locations are not just for the pious, but offer fascinating and meaningful experiences for regular tourists as well. One of the best places for both religious and secular tourists, according to expert travel journalist Rick Steves, is the little town of Fátima in central Portugal.
Fátima is a small town in the Oeste e Vale do Tejo region of central Portugal. It is a relatively unassuming spot, roughly equidistant from the capital, Lisbon, and the historic city of Coimbra. While there's not too much else around the town, Portugal's relatively small size means that it isn't too remote. Lisbon's Humberto Delgado Airport is the nearest international hub, about 60 miles away and just over an hour's drive. The nearest train station is Caxarias, about 11 miles north of Fátima, and direct trains take around 75 minutes.
A miraculous apparition
While Fátima has had a connection with the Virgin Mary since the mid-18th century and drew small numbers of pilgrims seeking indulgences and absolution throughout the 19th century, it has only been a place for the faithful to congregate in significant numbers for just over a century. The first Marian apparition took place in 1917, when three children saw the Virgin Mary appear in an oak tree on a hill while they were looking after their family's sheep.
The appearance seemed particularly poignant given the bloody conflict that was engulfing Europe at the time. The First World War had taken so many lives already and was showing no signs of slowing down, so the apparition seemed to be a message from God calling for peace. Mary supposedly appeared to the children on the 13th day of the month from May to September during 1917. On the 13th of October, an enormous crowd (said to have numbered 70,000) congregated at the tree and witnessed a blinding light, seemingly confirming the tale.
Just over a decade later, the Vatican confirmed the legitimacy of the miracle, and a chapel was built at the site of the apparition, followed by the impressive Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary. This immense structure is a Neoclassical wonder complete with a 200-foot spire, intricate mosaics, and a dramatic facade.
A place of peace for believers and non-believers
Part of the joy of Fátima is how welcoming it is to non-believers, which is why Rick Steves describes it as his favorite apparition site in Europe. "Fátima is a welcoming place even if you're just a curious gawker", Steves says, "a huge complex, with two big churches bookending a vast esplanade". There's loads of room for pilgrims to pray around the Basilica, but there are also souvenir stands, casual eateries, and some picturesque religious architecture.
Unsurprisingly, the best time to visit Fátima is from May to October, to coincide with the 13th of the month when the miracle took place and Mary appeared to the shepherd's children. For the pious, this is a significant and profound moment of prayer, repentance, and absolution. For regular tourists, it is an awe-inspiring spectacle and a demonstration of the power and influence of faith. The Basilica itself has space for over 9,000, but the town sees up to 100,000 visitors on the most significant days in May and October.
Alongside the religious events and celebrations, several attractions in the town offer an opportunity for visitors to get a deeper appreciation for the history of the place. There's an interactive museum that brings the miracles to life with holographic and 3D exhibits, as well as a Museum of Wax that offers a more traditional take on interpreting the events and history of the apparition. Finally, the Sacred Art and Ethnology Museum of Fátima and the Ethnographic Museum of Aljustrel are interesting little museums which provide context for the history of faith and miracles in Fátima and more widely.