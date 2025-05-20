Rick Steves' Favorite 'Apparition Site' In Europe Is Also A Tourist-Friendly Place Of Peace

Europe is full of surreal religious wonders. From the healing properties of the waters at Lourdes to the miraculous interventions of the Black Madonna in Częstochowa, Poland, there is no shortage of destinations filled with spiritual wonder. Mystical experiences, both saintly and spooky, are common across Europe, with holy apparitions rubbing shoulders with some of the most haunted destinations in the world. The holiest spots in Europe are often the focus of pilgrimages. Santiago de Compostela in northern Spain marks the end of the Camino de Santiago, while the rocky island wonder of Mont St. Michel in France is another popular place to visit. These remarkable locations are not just for the pious, but offer fascinating and meaningful experiences for regular tourists as well. One of the best places for both religious and secular tourists, according to expert travel journalist Rick Steves, is the little town of Fátima in central Portugal.

Fátima is a small town in the Oeste e Vale do Tejo region of central Portugal. It is a relatively unassuming spot, roughly equidistant from the capital, Lisbon, and the historic city of Coimbra. While there's not too much else around the town, Portugal's relatively small size means that it isn't too remote. Lisbon's Humberto Delgado Airport is the nearest international hub, about 60 miles away and just over an hour's drive. The nearest train station is Caxarias, about 11 miles north of Fátima, and direct trains take around 75 minutes.