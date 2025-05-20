This Secret Greek Island Is Untouched By Crowds And Full Of Barefoot Luxury, Beaches, And Storybook Views
A trip traveling around Greek islands — relaxing on pristine beaches and catching the sunset over picturesque villages — is worthy of any bucket list. While popular hotspots like Santorini and Mykonos draw hordes of tourists, there are still plenty of underrated islands in Greece to explore. If you want a truly authentic Greek island experience, head to a secret island close to the mainland and popular with local Athenians: Kea, also known as Tzia.
Kea is the closest Cycladic island to the mainland and Athens, and ferries take just one hour – so it makes for a great weekend getaway from the city. Ferries depart regularly from Lavrio Port, as opposed to the city's main Piraeus Port; Lavrio Port is just over an hour's taxi ride from Athens itself, and intercity KTEL buses take approximately two hours. You'll arrive on Kea in Korissia (also known as Livadi), where the port is situated. Kea is covered in lush vegetation — the largest oak forest in the Cyclades is located here – reminiscent of Corfu, Greece's greenest island. But it's also home to spectacular beaches and stunning views.
Relax on luxe beaches and admire quintessentially Greek views
If you're after a luxurious getaway, book into the One&Only Kéa Island. This five-star resort offers villas with private infinity pools, a modern menu at Atria restaurant, and inventive fusion at Bond Beach Club, as well as access to a truly fabulous beach.
If the luxury experience is out of your price range, there are plenty of other beaches around Kea to soak up the sun. Koundouros, Gialiskari, and Kambi offer seclusion and crystal-clear water — to really get away from the crowds, head down the dirt road to Kaliskia on the southeastern coast of the island. Otzias is a top family-friendly choice, with shallow water plus a playground. For an active beach day, visit Koundouraki where Kea Water Sports is located – wakeboarding, waterskiing, tubing, snorkeling, and stand-up paddleboards are all on offer. For an unforgettable dip at sunset, head to Xyla Beach, which is usually quiet later in the afternoon.
Kea offers picture-perfect views over the Aegean Sea and charming, scenic villages. Ioulida is the capital of the island and has a maze of quaint cobblestone streets that are perfect for a leisurely wander. Vourkari is another must-see, a pretty fishing village with a line of cafes, restaurants, and bars on the waterfront that come to life in the evening. Panagia Kastriani Monastery can't be missed if you're after the island's best views. It's located on Kastri Hill, and was founded in 1700; the larger church on the site was built in 1912.
Delve into Kea's hiking trails, history, and underwater sites
There's more to Kea than just its incredible beaches. There are approximately 50 miles of hiking trails around the island, with routes varying in length and intensity. If you only do one hike on the island, it should be to Karthea — an ancient archaeological site that's only accessible on foot. There are impressive ruins here, including two temples that were built in the 6th century BC: the Temple of Athena and the Temple of Pythion Apollo. For more history, be sure to see the Kea Lion. This charming sculpture of a lion carved into stone is located just outside Ioulida, and dates back over two thousand years to 600 BC. To learn more about early life in the Cyclades, stop by the Archeological Museum of Kea in Ioulida.
Some of Kea's most magnificent attractions are below the surface. Head underwater with Kea Divers to explore under the sea at Kea Underwater Historic Site. Here, you can see three famous shipwrecks: Britannic (sister ship of the Titanic), Burdigala, and Patris. There's also a German plane wreck from World War II. With water depths suitable for both beginner and experienced divers, Kea is one of the top locations for scuba diving in the Mediterranean. As you make your way around the best destinations in Greece, be sure to add in a few days on glorious Kea.