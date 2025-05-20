This Secret Greek Island Is Untouched By Crowds And Full Of Barefoot Luxury, Beaches, And Storybook Views

If you're after a luxurious getaway, book into the One&Only Kéa Island. This five-star resort offers villas with private infinity pools, a modern menu at Atria restaurant, and inventive fusion at Bond Beach Club, as well as access to a truly fabulous beach.

If the luxury experience is out of your price range, there are plenty of other beaches around Kea to soak up the sun. Koundouros, Gialiskari, and Kambi offer seclusion and crystal-clear water — to really get away from the crowds, head down the dirt road to Kaliskia on the southeastern coast of the island. Otzias is a top family-friendly choice, with shallow water plus a playground. For an active beach day, visit Koundouraki where Kea Water Sports is located – wakeboarding, waterskiing, tubing, snorkeling, and stand-up paddleboards are all on offer. For an unforgettable dip at sunset, head to Xyla Beach, which is usually quiet later in the afternoon.

Kea offers picture-perfect views over the Aegean Sea and charming, scenic villages. Ioulida is the capital of the island and has a maze of quaint cobblestone streets that are perfect for a leisurely wander. Vourkari is another must-see, a pretty fishing village with a line of cafes, restaurants, and bars on the waterfront that come to life in the evening. Panagia Kastriani Monastery can't be missed if you're after the island's best views. It's located on Kastri Hill, and was founded in 1700; the larger church on the site was built in 1912.