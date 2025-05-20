A Dramatic Glass Skywalk Just Like The Grand Canyon's Lets You See A Vanishing Canadian Glacier Up Close
The Canadian Rockies is one of the top destinations to visit in the country: think snow-capped mountains, dramatic waterfalls, shockingly blue lakes, and unbelievable opportunities for spotting wildlife. A road trip on the Icefields Parkway is an unforgettable experience. The route connects Banff National Park and Jasper National Park, and there's one attraction you can't miss on the drive: Columbia Icefield Skywalk.
This glass skywalk is similar to the popular skywalk at Grand Canyon West — it's a walkway with a glass floor, jutting out into the landscape. Columbia Icefield Skywalk is sometimes called the Jasper Skywalk (it's located in Jasper National Park) or the Glacier Skywalk; it's built into the mountainous walls of the Sunwapta Valley. This impressive attraction is 918 feet above the ground, with a 0.6-mile walkway that has spectacular views of the glaciers as well as nearby waterfalls and fossils. Keep an eye out for wildlife, such as mountain goats and eagles, which you might spot from the skywalk. The Icefields Parkway is located just over a three-hour drive from Calgary International Airport.
How to get to Columbia Icefield Skywalk and where to stay
The Icefield Skywalk is located between Banff and Jasper, about a two-hour drive north of Banff and a one-hour drive south of Jasper. You'll need a Parks Canada Pass to drive on the Icefields Parkway between Jasper and Banff. Columbia Icefield Skywalk is open seasonally from May to October (check online for the latest updates). Keep in mind that you can't park at the skywalk itself: The experience starts at the Glacier Discovery Center, where you'll take a shuttle bus — included in the admission fee — to the skywalk.
There are only a few nearby places to stay, as the Columbia Icefield Skywalk's location on the Icefields Parkway means it's fairly remote. Glacier View Lodge is the closest — and most luxurious — accommodation: it's located onsite at the Glacier Discovery Center, and rooms have either a glacier or mountain view. Guests have the option to book an evening guided tour of Columbia Icefield Skywalk, which is a surefire way to avoid the crowds. If you'd rather rough it in the great outdoors, check into HI Beauty Creek Wilderness Hostel. There's no running water here and only limited electricity, but this rustic escape delivers world-class views and excellent opportunities for stargazing. It's about a 15-minute drive from the Glacier Discovery Center.
Some visitors on TripAdvisor report that the skywalk can be quite busy and crowded, so for a quieter experience try to go early in the morning or later in the day. There's no time limit for your visit, so you can always wait a while longer at the skywalk for a lull in the crowds. If you're looking for more unforgettable experiences in the Canadian Rockies and want to avoid hordes of other tourists, head to underrated Yoho National Park.