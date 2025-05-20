A Dramatic Glass Skywalk Just Like The Grand Canyon's Lets You See A Vanishing Canadian Glacier Up Close

The Icefield Skywalk is located between Banff and Jasper, about a two-hour drive north of Banff and a one-hour drive south of Jasper. You'll need a Parks Canada Pass to drive on the Icefields Parkway between Jasper and Banff. Columbia Icefield Skywalk is open seasonally from May to October (check online for the latest updates). Keep in mind that you can't park at the skywalk itself: The experience starts at the Glacier Discovery Center, where you'll take a shuttle bus — included in the admission fee — to the skywalk.

There are only a few nearby places to stay, as the Columbia Icefield Skywalk's location on the Icefields Parkway means it's fairly remote. Glacier View Lodge is the closest — and most luxurious — accommodation: it's located onsite at the Glacier Discovery Center, and rooms have either a glacier or mountain view. Guests have the option to book an evening guided tour of Columbia Icefield Skywalk, which is a surefire way to avoid the crowds. If you'd rather rough it in the great outdoors, check into HI Beauty Creek Wilderness Hostel. There's no running water here and only limited electricity, but this rustic escape delivers world-class views and excellent opportunities for stargazing. It's about a 15-minute drive from the Glacier Discovery Center.

Some visitors on TripAdvisor report that the skywalk can be quite busy and crowded, so for a quieter experience try to go early in the morning or later in the day. There's no time limit for your visit, so you can always wait a while longer at the skywalk for a lull in the crowds. If you're looking for more unforgettable experiences in the Canadian Rockies and want to avoid hordes of other tourists, head to underrated Yoho National Park.