Art-Lovers Are Flocking To This Mysterious, Glowing Lighthouse Hidden In The California Desert

Two hours from downtown Los Angeles, down a dirt road outside the ghost town of Hinkley, California, a modernist lighthouse towers above the rolling contours of the desert landscape. Starkly solitary on a hilltop that's far from any body of water, it casts an ethereal glow each evening at dusk.

Welcome to Desert Lighthouse, an installation by the artist Daniel Hawkins. It's not just for show: the steel-framed, solar-powered 50-foot-tall lighthouse is full-size and fully functional, illuminating an otherwise dark section of the Mojave Desert since its 2017 inauguration. It's especially magnificent to view at sunset or in the early evening hours , and while the location is remote, the lighthouse attracts a steady stream of art enthusiasts and curious travelers on road trips through California.

So what's the story behind the mysterious landmark, and what do you need to know if you're planning a detour to Desert Lighthouse?