Art-Lovers Are Flocking To This Mysterious, Glowing Lighthouse Hidden In The California Desert
Two hours from downtown Los Angeles, down a dirt road outside the ghost town of Hinkley, California, a modernist lighthouse towers above the rolling contours of the desert landscape. Starkly solitary on a hilltop that's far from any body of water, it casts an ethereal glow each evening at dusk.
Welcome to Desert Lighthouse, an installation by the artist Daniel Hawkins. It's not just for show: the steel-framed, solar-powered 50-foot-tall lighthouse is full-size and fully functional, illuminating an otherwise dark section of the Mojave Desert since its 2017 inauguration. It's especially magnificent to view at sunset or in the early evening hours , and while the location is remote, the lighthouse attracts a steady stream of art enthusiasts and curious travelers on road trips through California.
So what's the story behind the mysterious landmark, and what do you need to know if you're planning a detour to Desert Lighthouse?
A brief history of Desert Lighthouse
According to the artist, the idea for Desert Lighthouse was conceived while passing through the Mojave on a 22-hour drive from Colorado to California. "Fifteen hours into it, I began having sleep deprivation hallucinations, many of which were constant shapeshifting light forms on the horizon ... the shapeshifting lights took the form of a lighthouse, and upon arriving in Los Angeles, I immediately got to work," Hawkins told Vice in a 2015 interview.
Though the project has undergone various iterations, Hawkins' interest has been consistent in building a lighthouse in the desert near Barstow, a Route 66 pitstop town halfway between Los Angeles and Las Vegas with hidden gems all around. "It proved to be an incredibly complex area plagued by an underground shapeshifting toxic plume, nearby military test sites, abandoned towns, wandering transients, and the Interstate 15 corridor that funnels thousands of people daily through the belly of the Mojave Desert," he told Artillery Magazine in 2022.
The "toxic plumes" and abandoned towns are references to the infamous PG&E Hexavalent Chromium environmental disaster — a catastrophic event that virtually emptied the town of Hinkley — brought to popular attention in Steven Soderbergh's 2000 film "Erin Brockovich."
What to know when planning a visit
California's deserts are home to many natural and cultural attractions, from Desert X, an impressive open-air art exhibition in the Coachella Valley, to the majestic wind-carved Kelso Dunes. You can even stop at the hot springs that dot this underrated road trip through California's most iconic mountain and desert scenery. Some destinations are easier to access than others, and while Desert Lighthouse is within a reasonable distance of Los Angeles, it isn't particularly easy to get to. Planning a visit requires some preparation.
The site is open to the public every day, and it's recommended to visit in the evening hours, especially around sunset. The local roads leading to Desert Lighthouse are rugged, and all-wheel drive is not technically required, it's easier to navigate in a high-profile vehicle. Note that temperatures soar to uncomfortably high levels in the summer, and there's no shade around the lighthouse; in winter, the area gets very cold, with lows below freezing after dark. Remember to dress appropriately and bring your own food, water, and sun protection. No restrooms are available on-site, and some light hiking may be required to get closer to the structure. Be aware that rattlesnakes and other desert wildlife are commonly spotted in the region. If you're looking to spend the night in the area, the closest town is Barstow, about 20 minutes away by car, which is also where you'll find a gas station and food options.